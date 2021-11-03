CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage Professional America honors multiple Promontory MortgagePath employees

 8 days ago

Darcey O'Neill and Kevin Wheeler named 2021 Rising Stars and Bryan DeShasier named Housing Industry Icon. DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced trade publication Mortgage Professional America (MPA) has recently recognized several of its employees. Chief Administrative Officer...

