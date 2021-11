With nearly 25 years of experience in the business, Jeff Bayer, vice president of mortgage lending and originating manager at Guaranteed Rate Affinity, is what you might call a jack-of-all-trades. For starters, Bayer didn’t just casually get into lending when he first began — he actually started his own company. Today, as a member of the Georgia Association of Realtors, he’s living out a legacy begun by his own father and other family members who were also part of the industry.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO