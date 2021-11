The PGA of America has named Ryan Ogle as championship director of the 2024 PGA Championship, which will be played May 13-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. Ogle spent the last seven years as a championship director for the PGA of America, most recently with the 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Prior to that, he directed three KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan, according to a news release.

