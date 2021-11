It goes without saying at this point that The Sopranos is one of the most successful television shows in history. From 1999–2007, the show dominated airwaves and created a cult-like following of millions of fans worldwide. Even now, roughly a decade and a half since it ended, the show is still gaining new fans every day, and its most recent entry, the prequel The Many Saints of Newark, is being lauded as a successful continuation of the storyline.

