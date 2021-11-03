CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccines for children available starting Saturday in St. Louis County

By Chris Regnier
ST. LOUIS-Children ages 5 to 11 in St. Louis County should be able to start receiving COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination shots as soon as this coming Saturday.

This comes after the CDC yesterday gave final approval for kids in that age group to get the shots.

St Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page detailed the county’s plans for vaccinating young children at a news conference this morning in Clayton.

Page called the CDC move “a critical step” in helping us to move beyond the pandemic.

Page says kids ages 5 to 11 should be able to get their first COVID vaccination shot this Saturday at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley from 10am-3pm.

This will be the only site associated with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health where COVID vaccinations will be offered this coming Saturday.

County officials originally said that COVID shots for young children would also be available this Saturday at the Rock Road Branch of the St. Louis County Library system in St. Ann.

But a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Health Department says there was a misunderstanding and COVID vaccinations for young people won’t begin at county library locations until next week.

Page says next week COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 should be available at four different library branches as well as at the three permanent St. Louis County Health Department centers.

Appointments are recommended at the library locations.

You can call 314-615-7967 for more details about vaccinating young children. You can also go to ReviveSTL.com for more information as well.

“This is a large part of our population, kids under 12, a large part of our population that could not be vaccinated until now. So this gap has to be closed. This has to be closed to end the pandemic and this vaccination gap has to be closed to get our kids back to normal and in school,” explained Page.

Area school districts are also making plans for vaccination clinics.

The Rockwood School District has two clinics tentatively scheduled at Crestview Middle School on November 13 th and December 4 th from 9am-1pm.

Page says the county is working with a dozen pediatric care providers so they can give the shots.

Area pharmacies are also getting ready to administer the vaccinations to young kids.

We’re told 15 million of the child sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine are already being shipped across the country.

The dose for kids ages 5 to 11 is one third of the dose given to teens and adults.

Smaller needles will be used…it is still a two-shot regiment with the shots being given three weeks apart.

Christopher Ave, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Health Department, says as of now the county has only received 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for young children.

They are expecting to receive at least another 3,000 doses by Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

FOX 2

8 big cats at the Saint Louis Zoo test positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Eight big cats at the Saint Louis Zoo have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The zoo said the animals include two African lions, two snow leopards, two jaguars, one Amur tiger, and a puma. They are all being “closely monitored and a full recovery for all of the […]
FOX 2

Ballpark Village offers free rapid COVID tests ahead of events

ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village will host free rapid COVID testing for anyone going to events at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. Both venues require a negative test or proof of vaccination. The first testing clinic starts Thursday at 3 p.m. before the Blues game. The testing site is on the north side of Ballpark Village near Bally Sports Live. It […]
FOX 2

St. Louis County’s new auditor starts today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County has a new auditor Wednesday morning. Toni Jackson, a CPA from Florissant, replaces county auditor Mark Tucker. He was fired in September after coming under fire from State Auditor Nicole Galloway. She audited former County Executive Steve Stenger. Galloway said Tucker should have caught some of Stenger’s wrongdoing.
FOX 2

U.S. Capital Christmas tree stopping in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday, November 13 the U.S. Capital Christmas tree will be stopping at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The stop is part of the tree’s journey from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to the capital lawn in Washington, D.C. While stopped at Bass Pro, visitors […]
FOX 2

FOX 2

