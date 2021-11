Tuolumne County Public Health reports appointments will be available for clinics on MyTurn starting November 4th for children aged 5 to 11. The CDC information is here. The Pfizer pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. Governor Gavin Newsom, “Vaccines are how we end this pandemic, and they’re how we keep our kids safe – it’s time to get our children the protection they need from this deadly virus, especially as we head into the winter season.” Specific Pfizer vaccine details are here.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO