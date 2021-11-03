CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Squid Game Crypto Creators Steal Millions in Rug Pull. Here's How to Avoid Scams

By Emma Newbery
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tA6C8_0cl9Leiv00
Image source: Getty Images

Scammers made off with $3.4 million of people's money.

Key points

  • The price of SQUID rose over 23,000,000% in a week before falling to nothing.
  • The Squid Game token turned out to be a rug pull, costing investors millions.
  • Research is the best way to avoid being scammed.

Squid Game (SQUID), the cryptocurrency token inspired by the Netflix hit, collapsed yesterday, leaving many investors with nothing. The meme coin launched on Oct. 26 and gained over 23,000,000% in a week, according to data from CoinMarketCap. It peaked at around $2,862 before falling to a fraction of a cent in a matter of minutes.

SQUID was supposed to be the utility token for a play-to-earn game. There were six Squid-Game-themed games on its website, which is no longer working. The token and site had no connections to the smash-hit Netflix show that features a dystopian game in which contestants can pay off their debts -- or literally die trying.

What is a rug pull?

A rug pull is a type of scam where a project's founders suddenly pull out, taking investors' money with them. In this case, the anonymous scammers made off with about $3.4 million of funds.

After pumping up the token's price on social media, the developers used a backdoor in the code to drain cash from a liquidity pool. A liquidity pool is something a decentralized exchange (DEX) uses to ensure customers can trade.

Without getting too technical, a centralized platform acts as the middleman and manages your trade using an order book. In contrast, a DEX uses a liquidity pool. As the name suggests, it's a pool that contains pairs of tokens. Investors are incentivized to provide liquidity by committing tokens to the pool in exchange for rewards. Traders then buy and sell from the pool, and the liquidity providers often receive a percentage of the fee.

How to avoid being scammed

We're in a crypto trading frenzy and it's all too easy to get caught up in the hype. We see the price of certain meme coins jump hundreds or thousands of percent, even though there's nothing substantial behind them. Regret over not buying the latest coin to produce huge returns drives people to buy another coin that might be the next big thing.

Here's where SQUID checked a lot of boxes. The extraordinary growth of Axie Infinity (AXS) has meant investors are hungry for play-to-earn games. And Netflix recently said its Squid Game show is its most popular ever.

But there were also some warning signs, which are key to know if you want to avoid falling prey to future rug pulls. Here are some red flags to watch out for:

  1. Its white paper and website were full of errors. If there are typos in the promotional materials, alarm bells should start ringing.
  2. The founders were anonymous. This made it easy for them to disappear with investors' money.
  3. It wasn't available from major cryptocurrency exchanges. With over 13,000 coins on the market, big exchanges only list a fraction of the available coins. But think carefully if you find you can only trade a coin on one decentralized exchange.
  4. Twitter restricted the SQUID account for "unusual activity." This probably happened too late for most investors, but even before Twitter stepped in, people couldn't reply to posts on SQUID's feed.
  5. Most significantly, investors couldn't sell the coin. Various reports say it was possible to buy -- but not sell -- SQUID, which is the clearest signal to stay away. There's no point owning a coin that's worth a fortune if you can't sell it.

Nobody wants to fall victim to a rug pull, so if a coin is promising extreme rewards, look for the danger signs before you trade.

Research is crucial

All cryptocurrencies carry risk simply because there's so much we don't know about how this industry will develop. It's still relatively new and unregulated, which is why it's advisable to only invest money you can afford to lose.

But research is an important tool. Look at the people behind the cryptocurrency. What experience do they have? What other projects have they been involved in? Read the crypto's whitepaper to understand what problem it plans to solve and how it will do it. Think about how many people the crypto might reach and what real-world value it has. It's also good to look on sites like Token Sniffer or Coinopsy to see if the coin is flagged there.

Most of all, try not to see crypto as a get-rich-quick scheme. Invest for the long term and think about projects that have real staying power. You might not see eye-watering rewards, but you're also less likely to lose all your money.

Cryptocurrency is the Wild West of investing. There are some protections against scams, but -- unlike the stock market -- there's little to stop those behind new coins from lying and manipulating the market. Unfortunately, the onus is on us as investors to delve deep into crypto projects before we part with a dime.

Buy and sell crypto on an expert picked exchange

There are hundreds of platforms around the world that are waiting to give you access to thousands of cryptocurrencies. And to find the one that's right for you, you'll need to decide what features that matter most to you.

To help you get started, our independent experts have sifted through the options to bring you some of our best cryptocurrency exchanges for 2021. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why the Shiba Inu Digital Currency Is Skyrocketing Again Today

Today, popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) took off. This dog-inspired cryptocurrency provided investors with gains of as much as 13% in earlier trading. Currently, it is up more than 4% over the past 24 hours. What's important is that SHIB is moving substantially higher, despite other popular cryptocurrencies cooling...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

There's Some Bad News About 2022's Big Social Security Raise

Retirees are getting a large Social Security benefit increase in 2022. This isn't necessarily going to improve their finances. Some seniors may end up in a worse financial situation next year. If you receive Social Security benefits, you may have been pleased when you heard about the huge cost-of-living adjustment...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

This Is the Cryptocurrency Mark Cuban Thinks Is the Strongest

The answer may surprise you. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is an enthusiastic cryptocurrency investor. He sees meme-based coin, Dogecoin, as having the most utility as a currency. He has a bullish outlook on Dogecoin, despite thinking it's not the best investment. Cryptocurrencies have become an increasingly popular investment in recent...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Squid#Dex
itechpost.com

Crypto Scams: Here Are Common Types, and What You Can Do to Avoid Them

Cryptocurrency scams are extremely rampant nowadays and are all over social media platforms. These scammers are attempting to mislead cryptocurrency enthusiasts into giving away their valuables by creating a bogus live event video. Cryptocurrency scammers use YouTube, Twitter, and other social media sites to lure potential victims, from false freebies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
investmentu.com

Crypto Scams: Four Keys To Avoiding Potential Rug Pulls

With cryptocurrency prices on the rise another thing investors should expect to see rising are crypto scams. They’re growing so commonplace; the FBI even issued a public service announcement about schemes involving crypto ATMs and QR codes. In all honesty, most scams involving crypto are pretty easy to spot and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bitcoin.com

Binance CEO: Avoiding Cryptocurrency Scams, Squid Game Token and Other Defi Risks

The following article was written by CZ, Binance CEO & Co-Founder. DYOR, or do your own research, is a concept I think every investor should know about. It’s as close to a golden rule as anything in the world of crypto, but it applies more even broadly to anything you’re planning to invest in, from Bitcoin and bonds to stablecoins and stocks.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
dailyhodl.com

Avoiding Cryptocurrency Scams – Squid Game Token and Other DeFi Risks

DYOR – or ‘do your own research’ – is a concept I think every investor should know about. It’s as close to a golden rule as anything in the world of crypto, but it applies even more broadly to anything you’re planning to invest in – from Bitcoin and bonds, to stablecoins and stocks.
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

How the "Squid Game" Crypto Collapsed: 3 Warning Signs Investors Ignored

Netflix's Korean-language show Squid Game is so popular that, for a brief period, it inspired a cryptocurrency called "Squid." After launching on October 20, 2021, the Squid cryptocurrency blasted to the top of the crypto ranks. Everyone was suddenly talking about it as the hot new kid on the blockchain.
MARKETS
Benzinga

'Squid Game' Crypto Price Shoots Up 1000% Even As Binance Investigates Rug Pull

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly investigating the Squid Game (CRYPTO: SQUID) token in order to pursue the matter with law enforcement. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance, is looking into the Binance Smart Chain token Squid, a play-to-earn token based on Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) hit show “Squid Game,” as per a Barron’s report.
MARKETS
itechpost.com

Squid Game Crypto Coin Crashes to Near Zero After $2800 Surge: It's a Scam!

The "Squid Game" crypto coin SQUID ends up as a massive scam! Cybercriminals made approximately $3.38 million from victim investors. In these last few months, the "Squid Game" hype influenced a lot of pop culture content on the internet. Fans saw many "Squid Game" news, pictures, toys, wallpapers, themes and even games. This is why fans thought the "Squid Game" cryptocurrency as another opportunity to have fun.
MARKETS
tech-ish.com

‘Squid Game’ crypto scam collapses as fast as it rose

After the popularity of ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix, some clever scammers came up with something called the SQUID coin. We’re the crypto-generation and there are numerous coins being fronted online. There are serious ones, and then there are meme ones like Dogecoin. It wasn’t quite apparent from the onset what SQUID coin would be.
CRYPTO
CoinTelegraph

Game over! ‘Squid Game’-inspired crypto scam collapses as price crashes from $2.8K to zero

A cryptocurrency inspired by Netflix’s internationally hit TV show Squid Game scammed investors in what appears to be a $3.38-million “rug pull” scheme. Dubbed SQUID, the cryptocurrency plunged to almost a fraction of a cent minutes after crossing over $2,850 at 09:35 UTC on Nov. 1. The deadly drop oed following a 75,000% bull run, showcasing a greater demand for SQUID among traders after its debut on Oct. 26.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

How to Spot a Crypto Rug Pull Before It's Too Late

It's easy to get hyped about an altcoin. Cryptocurrency investors who backed cryptos like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at the right time are laughing all the way to the bank for taking their investments pretty darn close to the moon—even if just for a little while. But others, like those who invested in the Squid Game cryptocurrency, aren't as happy.
MARKETS
notebookcheck.net

Coinbase notification scam steals US$11 million in bitcoin from a crypto account in 10 minutes

In a warning to Coinbase users not to fall for fake customer service representatives, a subscriber got their Bitcoin account plundered with their own helping hand. Even the most popular and secure cryptocurrency trading platforms like Coinbase aren't insured against flaws in their subscriber base, as one account holder learned the hard way recently. Denoted with the initials G.R. in the respective court documents, the Coinbase user had just bought 200 bitcoin back in April when they received a notification that their account was now locked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
138K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy