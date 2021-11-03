CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Live Autopsy of COVID Victim Allegedly Took Place Without Family's Consent

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Attendees reportedly paid as much as $500 with VIP tickets available offering front row seats and "in-person cadaver...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 6

Related
Washington Post

A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’

Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Veteran, 87, who'd had his booster shot caught COVID and died of a bleeding colon in isolation. Transfer from rural health center to larger hospital was delayed because its beds were filled with unvaccinated patients

A vaccinated veteran who'd had his booster shot caught CVODI and died of a bleeding colon after after he was delayed in being transferred from a rural health center to larger hospital because its beds were filled with unvaccinated patients. Bob Cameron, 87, passed away just after 6pm on Wednesday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
stonyplainreporter.com

Body of COVID victim donated to science ends up in $500 pay-per-view autopsy

The body of an elderly COVID-19 victim was dissected in front of a live audience at an expo in Oregon, Portland last month, shocking his unknowing family. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The family of 98-year-old David Saunders initially agreed to donating...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Death Science#Med Ed Labs
MedPage Today

Retired Anatomy Professor Conducted Live Autopsy Against Family's Wishes

In the 20th century, people could go to a city expo and see the Great Houdini perform magic tricks or Babe Ruth hammer baseballs. This year, those attending the Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Portland, Oregon witnessed a retired anatomy professor conduct an autopsy on a cadaver. The live event was hosted by Death Science in a hotel ballroom in October, and tickets went for as much as $500. Neither the deceased nor his family gave permission for his body to be exhibited. What's more: he died from COVID-19, and potentially exposed attendees.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
People

Dad with COVID — Whose Family Tried 169 Hospitals Before Finding Treatment — Is Recovering at Home

A Florida father of six, whose family reached out to 169 hospitals before finally finding life-saving care for his serious case of COVID, is home from the hospital. Earlier this year, Robby Walker contracted COVID on a family trip, and developed pneumonia in both lungs. He was not vaccinated. His wife Susan Walker told CNN that he was in "dire need" of ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment but "all the [hospital] beds were taken up by COVID victims also getting" treated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Blood clot victim's family praised for vaccine support

The family of a man who died after a Covid-19 jab have been praised for continuing to support vaccination. An inquest at Bootle Town Hall heard Neil Astles developed a blood clot on his brain and died days after his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The 59-year-old's brother Peter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
631K+
Followers
68K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy