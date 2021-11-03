Live Autopsy of COVID Victim Allegedly Took Place Without Family's Consent
Attendees reportedly paid as much as $500 with VIP tickets available offering front row seats and "in-person cadaver...www.newsweek.com
Attendees reportedly paid as much as $500 with VIP tickets available offering front row seats and "in-person cadaver...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6