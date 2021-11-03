Live Autopsy of COVID Victim Allegedly Took Place Without Family's Consent

In the 20th century, people could go to a city expo and see the Great Houdini perform magic tricks or Babe Ruth hammer baseballs. This year, those attending the Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Portland, Oregon witnessed a retired anatomy professor conduct an autopsy on a cadaver. The live event was hosted by Death Science in a hotel ballroom in October, and tickets went for as much as $500. Neither the deceased nor his family gave permission for his body to be exhibited. What's more: he died from COVID-19, and potentially exposed attendees.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO