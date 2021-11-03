Mortgage Professional America honors multiple Promontory MortgagePath employees
Darcey O'Neill and Kevin Wheeler named 2021 Rising Stars and Bryan DeShasier named Housing Industry Icon. DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced trade publication Mortgage Professional America (MPA) has recently recognized several of its employees. Chief Administrative Officer...www.durangoherald.com
