CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Mortgage Professional America honors multiple Promontory MortgagePath employees

Durango Herald
 8 days ago

Darcey O'Neill and Kevin Wheeler named 2021 Rising Stars and Bryan DeShasier named Housing Industry Icon. DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced trade publication Mortgage Professional America (MPA) has recently recognized several of its employees. Chief Administrative Officer...

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Durango Herald

Promontory MortgagePath Promotes Dean McCall into its C-Suite as Chief Information Officer

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions, announced today it has promoted Dean McCall from managing director of development operations and data to chief information officer (CIO). “Dean's industry experience in data management and information coupled...
REAL ESTATE
Durango Herald

Mid America Mortgage Hires Gary D. McKiddy as Chief Risk Officer

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that Gary D. McKiddy has rejoined the organization in the role of Chief Risk Officer (CRO). McKiddy will leverage his nearly 40 years of experience in corporate financial management across multiple verticals, including mortgage banking, to help Mid America Mortgage manage risk and improve operations amidst the ongoing expansion of its product line.
ADDISON, TX
Durango Herald

TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP Invests in Clever Real Estate

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced today that the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP (the Fund) recently participated in a Series B investment round for Clever Real Estate. Clever offers free educational resources - including expert advice, reviews and guides - to help consumers navigate their real estate journey. They also match sellers and buyers with vetted local real estate agents and other service providers to negotiate lower rates on their behalf.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Housing Wire

Finance of America says reverse mortgages are ‘important’ to diverse product range

While the total number of reverse mortgage industry professionals present at HW Annual in Frisco, Tex. this past September was minimal in comparison with the numbers of forward mortgage lenders and vendors, one C-level executive of a major mortgage company devoted some of her time on a panel at the event to discussing the importance of reverse mortgages to a fully and diverse product suite.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Origination#Mortgage Lenders#Housing Market#Housing Industry Icon#Mortgagepath Llc#Mpa#Project Management Office#Rising Star#Borrower Wallet
Durango Herald

Mortgage Professional America honors FormFree Account Manager Laura Graben with 2021 Rising Stars award

The MPA Rising Stars award program highlights up-and-coming talent in the mortgage industry. ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - FormFree ® today announced that Account Manager Laura Graben has been named a 2021 Rising Star by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine. The MPA Rising Stars award program honors promising young professionals who are making an impact on the housing and mortgage industries.
REAL ESTATE
Durango Herald

Fintech provider Promontory MortgagePath’s digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions receive renewed ABA endorsement

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced the renewal of its product endorsement by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Promontory MortgagePath combines extensive mortgage operations and compliance expertise with industry-leading mortgage technology to provide efficient, cost-effective mortgage processing and fulfillment services to lenders of all sizes. ABA's endorsement, dating back to 2018, recognizes Promontory MortgagePath's tech-enabled fulfillment solutions for their ability to help its members reduce mortgage origination costs while allowing them to retain a full mortgage product suite.
REAL ESTATE
mortgageorb.com

Guild Mortgage Launches Loan Program For Medical Professionals

Lender and servicer Guild Mortgage has introduced a new mortgage option designed to make it easier for medical professionals to buy their first home. Under the Guild program, qualified medical professionals, including those who have just graduated from medical school, can qualify for a home loan with up to 100% financing, no required mortgage insurance, and the ability to exclude student debt from their debt-to-income ratio. The program offers loans up to $850,000.
REAL ESTATE
Globe Gazette

Clear Lake Bank & Trust employees recognized by Iowa Mortgage Association

Each year, the Iowa Mortgage Association recognizes the top mortgage producers in the state of Iowa. The awards are typically held in the spring, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic they were held virtually in October. Clear Lake Bank and Trust Mortgage Lender Cheryl Kurtzleben was recognized in the Iowa...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
SmartAsset

Fastest-Growing Jobs for Young Professionals in America – 2021 Edition

For young professionals looking to kickstart their career, the current labor market offers many jobs, with companies taking steps to attract new workers into the fold. Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset wanted to look at the past few years to … Continue reading → The post Fastest-Growing Jobs for Young Professionals in America – 2021 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
JOBS
Durango Herald

ReverseVision Appoints Industry Veteran Bill Mitchell Chief Revenue Officer

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced that it has hired Bill Mitchell as chief revenue officer (CRO). In this newly created position, Mr. Mitchell will oversee ReverseVision's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cleveland.com

How PPP loans affected bank relationships with small businesses

Small businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program loans from their bank — and got them forgiven — are far more satisfied with their lender than those that did not. Overall customer satisfaction scores for small businesses that applied for a PPP loan were 853 on a 1,000 point scale, 32 points higher than small-business owners that did not apply, according to a survey and ranking by J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study.
CREDITS & LOANS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Queen Creek Employee named Economic Development Professional of the Year

The Arizona Association for Economic Development, the state’s leading advocate for responsible economic development, has named Queen Creek’s Downtown Development Manager Jennifer Lindley as Economic Developer of the Year, Medium Community. The award recognizes outstanding achievements by an individual who made significant contributions to economic development efforts in Arizona and...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Credit Union Times

Employees Elevate Careers With New Roles & Honors

Natasha has served as an editor for CU Times since March 2015. She also served as a communications specialist for Xceed Financial Credit Union (now Kinecta FCU) in Los Angeles from 2013-2015, and as a CU Times freelancer from 2011-2013. She has been a professional writer for more than 16 years, specializing in news and lifestyle journalism as well as marketing copywriting for companies in the finance and technology space.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SmartAsset

Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing?

Tax-lien investing allows you to gain exposure to real estate in your portfolio without having to own or maintain a physical property. When you invest in tax liens, you’re making an investment in a debt that’s owed by a property … Continue reading → The post Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
SmartAsset

Understanding How Unit Trusts (UTs) Work

A unit trust is an investment, usually good for beginning investors, that is similar to, but not the same as a mutual fund. Unit trusts pass profits directly to investors instead of reinvesting them in the fund. A unit trust … Continue reading → The post Understanding How Unit Trusts (UTs) Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Employers, not workers, caused ‘The Great Resignation’

All across the country, businesses large and small have signs in their windows and doors reading “We are short-staffed,” “Please be patient” or “Nobody wants to work anymore.”. The world is in the middle of the largest worker shortage in recent history. There were 10.4 million job positions open in...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Looking for a Remote Job? These 30 Companies Are Looking for Remote Employees

If your ideal job involves working from home, you're in luck. There are plenty of businesses looking for remote employees. U.S. workers have experienced a reckoning. March 2020, the month COVID-19 began shuttering businesses, was unprecedented and scary. For many Americans, it was also life-changing. Some lost friends or family to the pandemic, while others have suffered from the long-term effects of the virus.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy