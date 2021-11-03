Mortgage Professional America honors multiple Promontory MortgagePath employees

Small businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program loans from their bank — and got them forgiven — are far more satisfied with their lender than those that did not. Overall customer satisfaction scores for small businesses that applied for a PPP loan were 853 on a 1,000 point scale, 32 points higher than small-business owners that did not apply, according to a survey and ranking by J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 10 HOURS AGO