GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mild and quiet weather pattern that has been in place over West Michigan since the weekend will be coming to an end as we head into Thursday. A cold front will be pushing through West Michigan Thursday afternoon, bringing along with it widespread showers and the possibility for thunderstorms. These storms should start to move out by the late afternoon on Thursday, but the winds that come along with this system will last into Friday, with additional impacts lasting through the weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO