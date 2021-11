The lot where the project is being planned, just feet away from two elementary schools, once was the site of a thermometer factory. With schools back in session this year, the narrow streets in front of the Peck Slip School and the Blue School at the South Street Seaport are once again bustling with activity. Aside from the masks, the scene is much as it was pre-pandemic: each weekday morning, kids as young as 2 dart across the cobblestone to meet friends while parents make small talk over dogs and strollers.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO