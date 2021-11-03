IMF chief Georgieva says 'very optimistic' about reaching loan deal with Zambia

GLASGOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday she was ‘very optimistic’ about reaching a lending arrangement with Zambia, one of just three countries that has sought debt restructuring under a G20 framework.

Georgieva told Reuters on the sidelines of the COP26 UN climate conference that Zambian authorities had done “fantastic” work in terms of debt transparency and engaging with creditors, but more work was needed on financial assurances.

“We are not yet quite there, but they are very determined,” she said. “So I’m very optimistic. (It’s) not quite yet closed, but I’m optimistic that we will have a good arrangement.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Karin Strohecker)