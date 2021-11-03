CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

IMF chief Georgieva says 'very optimistic' about reaching loan deal with Zambia

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

GLASGOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday she was ‘very optimistic’ about reaching a lending arrangement with Zambia, one of just three countries that has sought debt restructuring under a G20 framework.

Georgieva told Reuters on the sidelines of the COP26 UN climate conference that Zambian authorities had done “fantastic” work in terms of debt transparency and engaging with creditors, but more work was needed on financial assurances.

“We are not yet quite there, but they are very determined,” she said. “So I’m very optimistic. (It’s) not quite yet closed, but I’m optimistic that we will have a good arrangement.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Former IMF official says Argentina will not pay the Fund

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A former official at the International Monetary Fund said Argentina is "not going to pay" the Fund and any agreement between the two will be a "temporary Band-Aid" that will only delay a run on banks in the South American country. "Argentina is not...
AMERICAS
Reuters

Zambia, IMF to resume lending talks on Thursday

LUSAKA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Zambia will resume talks for a lending programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday, the ministry of finance said in a statement on Wednesday. “The aim of the discussions with the IMF is to achieve a staff level agreement that outlines an agreed...
WORLD
Reuters

IMF says engaging with Ethiopia but not holding talks on loan program

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it was continuing to engage on a technical basis with Ethiopia despite a worsening conflict in the country, but given uncertainty, it has not begun discussions on a potential IMF financing program. IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

IMF working hard to support countries in adopting carbon pricing – Georgieva

GLASGOW (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund is working hard to support countries in adopting carbon pricing, and growing numbers of members are adopting such measures, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. Georgieva told the COP26 UN climate conference that nearly 25% of emissions were covered by carbon prices...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Zambia#Un#G20
Flight Global.com

IAG chief Gallego ‘less optimistic’ about stalled Air Europa deal

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego is “less optimistic” about completing a deal to acquire Spanish carrier Air Europa, but talks are continuing with the latter’s parent company Globalia, regulators and the Spanish government. A deal to acquire Air Europa was first announced in November 2019, but stalled when the pandemic...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
Reuters

Pakistan's rupee slides amid uncertainty over IMF deal

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s currency lost its value by 1.12 rupees in intraday trading on Thursday, following a brief rebound after Saudi support package announcement last month amid uncertainty over a International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal, dealers said. The rupee slid to 174 against the U.S. dollar,...
WORLD
AFP

UK PM 'cautiously optimistic' about COP climate deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said humanity was starting to even the score against climate change after a two-day COP26 summit, but warned there was a "very long way to go". He came to Scotland from a G20 meeting in Rome, and en route to Italy had told reporters that if fighting climate change was a game of football, humanity was losing 5-1.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
mining.com

Investors pushed mining giants to quit coal. Now it’s backfiring

It was supposed to be a big win for climate activists: another of the world’s most powerful mining companies had caved to investor demands that it stop digging up coal. Instead, Anglo American Plc’s strategy reversal has become a case study for unintended consequences. Its exit has transformed mines that were scheduled for eventual closure into the engine room for a growth-hungry coal business.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Belarus’s Lukashenko warns Europe: Sanction us again and we could cut gas supply

MOSCOW — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko opened another potential front against Europe on Thursday, threatening to choke off gas supplies amid a deepening crisis that has brought migrants surging to E.U. borders and Western leaders planning to retaliate with more sanctions. Lukashenko’s warning jolted energy markets and further suggested his...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
mining.com

Smuggling prompts Africa’s biggest gold producer to rethink export tax

Ghana is reconsidering a tax that’s spurred an increase in gold smuggling from small mines, a trend that’s depriving the country of much-needed revenue. The continent’s biggest gold producer saw its output slump 14% in 2020 after coronavirus-related restrictions slowed operations and a tax on the exports of small-scale producers was introduced. The output of these miners, which extract a third of Ghana’s gold, is set to fall further this year, according to the state-owned gold and diamond marketer, Precious Minerals Marketing Co.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

221K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy