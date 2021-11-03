More Montgomery County farms growing their online presence

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Products on display sold at Shults Family Farm in Canajoharie on Monday.

So many things went online at the start of the pandemic; including local farms like Shults Farm.

The family-owned and run Canajoharie farm started selling its meat, dairy products and produce online last year through an e-commerce platform called GrazeCart.

“I set it up at the beginning of COVID because we were getting a lot of people calling looking for local meats,” said MaryBeth Shults.

Customers also wanted contactless payment, which selling online provided.

“It just gave us an opportunity with COVID to be able to get food to customers without having to be near them,” Shults said.

Shults Farm does drop-offs on Saturdays in Amsterdam and Johnstown and sets up shop at the Syracuse Regional Market. The online shop allows customers a glimpse of what the farm has for the week and pre-order everything from milk to meat to produce. This time of year, Thanksgiving turkeys are top sellers. Shults Farm meat boxes, which vary from week to week but might include pork chops, ground beef, chicken, etc., are consistent top-sellers as well.

“I think it gives them an insight of what we do offer here on a small scale and if it intrigues them then they can go on to our Facebook and Instagram page or if they came from there we have a direct link from there and they can go right to our website and it all connects,” Shults said. “I think it has expanded our outreach considerably. Prior to that we really only had the Facebook page and our farmstand and that was it. I know in a year we’ve grown at least 1,500 followers on both platforms.”

For Dave Perozzi of Wrong Direction Farm in Canajoharie, selling online takes out a bit of the guesswork. The farm, which focuses on pasture-raised and grass-fed meat, started selling online in 2015.

“We’ve been farming since 2011 and when we first started we were doing some things like the farmers market model where we’d go somewhere and bring a bunch of products with us and try to sell what we could,” Perozzi said. “We ran into limits there on the amount of time we spent traveling to locations and we’d always be unsure of what to bring. Selling online, preparing the products and getting the orders packed up ahead of time lets us know exactly what we’re selling that week.”

For the first few years, after they began selling online, they took their products to a few key locations and had customers pick up their orders from there. That’s all changed since the pandemic began.

“Right now what we’ve done really exclusively since the beginning of the pandemic, except for our local customers, but for everyone else down toward New York City, we ship everything by UPS,” Perozzi said.

That helps to cut down on driving time, though finding a sustainable way to package their products was a challenge.

“It took us a while to learn how to best package things. We ship our packages in insulated boxes [and] the insulation is recyclable. [It] was very challenging to find a company that could provide us recyclable insulation rather than styrofoam because our customers are pretty environmentally conscious. We sell organic products . . . and having a big tub of styrofoam that can only go in the trash is not very appealing to anyone,” Perozzi said.

Selling online has also opened up more opportunities for partnerships with other local farmers.

“We also partner with another farm that provides lamb,” Perozzi said. “Partnerships have been important for our farm’s growth. We found at some point that we were spreading ourselves too thin for what we could actually do well. So having other farms to work with that have the same production models, the same values, but they can provide other products that we can’t provide ourselves; that’s been helpful.”

Hidden Camp Farm, another Canajoharie farm, has had a similar experience. John King, the owner of the farm, along with team members like Phil Lasher, had been considering expanding its offerings online for years. The pandemic felt like the right time to do it.

They launched an online retail store in April of 2020, selling not only their products but also those from other local farms that they partnered with.

“The most notable changes to the store have come from a strong desire to work directly with other local producers, rather than procuring items via distributors,” Lasher wrote in an email to The Gazette. “It has allowed us to expand the diversity of products we offer, more rapidly. These first-name-basis relationships with suppliers help us to verify our quality standards are met; as well as achieve more consistent availability of products – something very important to us and our customers, given the supply chain challenges of the past 18 or so months.”

They’ve partnered with more than 10 local producers, including fin – your fishmonger of Guilderland to sell seafood and Feather Brook Farm near Fort Plain to sell chicken.

Selling online has come with its fair share of tough choices though. When they first launched the online store, they contemplated offering door-to-door delivery but decided to start with several pickup locations around the Capital Region, including Latham, Niskayuna, Glenville, Ballston Spa, Altamont and Albany.

“There’s still ongoing challenges, trying to decide if that’s still where we should maintain it or if we should go door-to-door,” King said.

With the online shop bringing attention to the farm from customers who live well beyond even the Capital Region (they recently received inquiries from Florida), they have more questions to answer when it comes to shipping.

“In the past, we’ve been willing to ship to someone who can receive a package within a two-day transit time using ground service,” Lasher said. “In recent weeks, we’ve had our share of challenges with our shipping carrier and, in fact, right now we’ve halted our shipping carrier. We view that as temporary but . . . I think we’re seeing demand in places we didn’t expect . . . it becomes a question of logistics, having to refrigerate perishable goods in transit is not a straightforward challenge.”

They’re seeking a local courier service as well as input from customers as to whether or not a door-to-door delivery system would be preferable.

For more information or to contact the farm, visit hiddencampfarm.com. For more on Shults Farm, visit shultsfarm.grazecart.com and for more on Wrong Direction Farm, visit wrongdirectionfarm.com.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News