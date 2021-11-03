Public Storage Acquires $1.5B Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas—Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive contribution and purchase agreement to acquire a 27-hotel portfolio totaling 3,709 guestrooms, two parking structures, and various financial incentives through its existing joint venture with GIC for total consideration of $822 million from affiliates of NewcrestImage. The total consideration for the transaction is comprised of $776.5 million, or $209,000 per key, for the 27-hotel portfolio, $24.8 million for the two parking structures, and $20.7 million for the various financial incentives.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO