Futekiya Licenses Hashigo Sakurabi's Dakaichi Manga

By Tomo Kitaoka Launches New Manga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSakurabi launched the manga in Libre Shuppan's Monthly Magazine Be x Boy in July 2013. Libre Shuppan published the manga's eighth volume in September 18. In the manga's story, Takato Saijyo has reigned as...

Yen Press Licenses Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Manga as Digital Simulpub

New chapters will launch simultaneously with the Japanese releases on platforms such as Book Walker Global and Comixology. The adaptation will launch in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine on November 4. The fantasy novels are set in the Kingdom of Highland, where fairies serve humans, and center on a girl named...
The Duke of Death and his Maid Manga Enters Climax

Inoue launched the manga in Shogakukan's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on July 12. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. The manga's story centers on the titular Duke of Death, cursed to steal the life from...
The Detective is Already Dead Manga Reaches Climax in November

Yen Press is publishing the original novels in English, and it describes the story:. ​Kimihiko Kimizuka has always been a magnet for trouble and intrigue. For as long as he can remember, he's been stumbling across murder scenes or receiving mysterious attache cases to transport. When he met Siesta, a brilliant detective fighting a secret war against an organization of pseudohumans, he couldn't resist the call to become her assistant and join her on an epic journey across the world. …Until a year ago, that is. Now he's returned to a life that is normal and tepid by comparison, knowing the adventure must be over. After all, The Detective Is Already Dead.
Original Anime Film Hula Fulla Dance's Manga Adaptation Ends

Shidō launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive on January 27. The film's story centers on Hiwa Natsunagi (played by Haruka Fukuhara), a novice at hula dancing who nevertheless takes a job as a hula dancer at the real life Spa Resort Hawaiians hotel. The film shows the relationships between her and her colleagues. The same hotel in Iwaki city, Fukushima was also the setting for the popular 2006 film Hula Girls. Iwaki is also the setting for Gaina's Hulaing Babies anime, which is similarly centered on hula dancing.
Takao Saito's Onihei Crime Reports in Edo Manga Continues

Manga to continue without changes per manga creator's final wishes. Saito's Golgo 13 manga is similarly continuing on without him, with the Saito Production group of artists continuing the work with the assistance of the editorial department of Shogakukan's Big Comic magazine and an additional scriptwriting staff. Kubota and Saito...
Yakitate!! Japan Super Real Manga's 5th Volume Listed as Final Volume

The manga is a sequel to Hashiguchi's earlier Yakitate!! Japan manga. Crunchyroll is streaming the manga's anime adaptation, and it describes the story:. Kazuma Azuma wants to make bread. Not just any kind of bread though. He wants to make a bread that represents Japan itself and can stand toe-to-toe with rice as a national food. Thanks to his legendary “Hands of the Sun,” unnaturally warm hands that allow dough to ferment faster, Kazuma's bread is like a slice of Heaven. And when the Pantasia Rookie Competition arrives, everyone will get a taste of his skill! Along with his friend Kawachi, he'll go up against koala karate masters, Harvard bread scientists, samurai with rolling-pin swords and more as he bakes his way to glory!
My-HIME's Hiroyuki Yoshino Launches New Manga

Writer Hiroyuki Yoshino launched the new manga Okashi Ayakashi Yōyō Ibun ~Yōkai Hoikuen no Jikenbo~ (A Story of Strange Oddities and Spectral Children ~The Case Files of the Spirit Nursery School) on Akita Shoten's Manga Cross website on Wednesday. Foi draws the manga. The manga centers on Tamaki Toriyama, a...
Paru Itagaki's BEASTARS Manga Crosses 7.5 Million Copies in Circulation

Paru Itagaki announced on Wednesday on the first anniversary of the completion of her BEASTARS manga that the series has crossed 7.5 million copies in circulation. Studio Orange announced in July that the television anime adaptation of the manga will have a new arc. Netflix Japan also announced the anime's new arc, and it opened a new website.
Tensei! Dazai Osamu Manga Ends on December 28

Suga launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in December 2019. The manga's first compiled volume shipped on May 25. The novel series centers on famous Japanese novelist Osamu Dazai, author of No Longer Human, who is reincarnated into modern Japan with his scathing sarcasm and dry wit toward humanity intact.
Rose Ishikawa's 'A Woni Yoshi, Sore mo Yoshi' Manga Goes on Indefinite Hiatus

My Pathetic Vampire Life artist launched series in April 2017. Ishikawa launched the manga in Shueisha's Grand Jump Premium magazine in April 2017. The magazine rebranded as Grand Jump Mucha in 2018. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled volume in August 2020. The "cultural exchange buddy comedy" manga centers on...
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is getting a digital manga adaptation

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is proving to be quite a successful IP, despite the brand’s humble origins — the mystical farming adventure recently announced that it managed to accrue over one million sales, and has launched a fun merchandising line, which includes Nendoroids, figurines, a spin-off novel, and now, a new digital manga adaptation.
Chizu Hashii's Dental Quest Manga Moves Online

Hashii is drawing the manga and Sekiatomu is writing the manga. The duo launched the manga in Grand Jump Mucha in January 2020. Shueisha published the manga's first volume in November 2020 and will publish the second volume on December 17. The manga centers on Ringo Hamori, a dental hygienist...
Kana Mafune's On Air Dekinai! Manga Gets TV Anime in January 2022

Pop Team Epic's Jun Aoki directs series at Jinnan Studio, Space Neko Company. Jun Aoki (Gal & Dino, Pop Team Epic, Ore, Tsushima) is directing and overseeing the series scripts at Jinnan Studio and Space Neko Company. Junpei Yamada is composing the music at Warlock with cooperation by TV Tokyo Music. Yuusuke Inada is in charge of sound effects. Izuki Minato will perform the ending theme song.
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 25-31

Violet Evergarden compilation special earns 6.7% rating, Lupin the 3rd Part 6 earns 2.5%. The Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, October 30 at 1:45 a.m. and it earned a 0.8% rating. Title Station Date Time Length. Average. Household Rating. The television ratings above...
Takumi Yanai's Walhalla Novel Gets Manga Starting on November 12

The December issue of Coamix's Comic Zenon magazine revealed on October 25 that Takumi Yanai's Walhalla novel is getting a manga adaptation. The manga will premiere on the Comic Zenon website on November 12. Kakeru Yagami is drawing the manga, based on Yoshimoto's original character designs. Sekai Project released the...
