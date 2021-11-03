Futekiya Licenses Hashigo Sakurabi's Dakaichi Manga

The manga is a sequel to Hashiguchi's earlier Yakitate!! Japan manga. Crunchyroll is streaming the manga's anime adaptation, and it describes the story:. Kazuma Azuma wants to make bread. Not just any kind of bread though. He wants to make a bread that represents Japan itself and can stand toe-to-toe with rice as a national food. Thanks to his legendary “Hands of the Sun,” unnaturally warm hands that allow dough to ferment faster, Kazuma's bread is like a slice of Heaven. And when the Pantasia Rookie Competition arrives, everyone will get a taste of his skill! Along with his friend Kawachi, he'll go up against koala karate masters, Harvard bread scientists, samurai with rolling-pin swords and more as he bakes his way to glory!

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO