Emerson quarterly profit falls as supply chain woes hit sales

By Annika Merrilees
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERGUSON — Emerson profits dipped last quarter, according to earnings posted on Wednesday, as industrywide component and labor shortages meant the U.S. manufacturing conglomerate could not meet demand. Revenue rose 8.5% to $4.95 billion. But net income fell $53 million or 7% to $670 million over the same period...

Shropshire Star

UK growth slows sharply in third quarter amid supply chain woes

The result means the economy is now 2.1% below where it was before the pandemic struck. UK economic growth slowed sharply between July and September as supply chain problems hampered Britain’s recovery from the pandemic, official figures have shown. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy expanded by...
RETAIL
marketplace.org

Supply chain snags hit books

If you’ve been buying more books during the pandemic, you’re not alone. Print book sales were up 18% in the first half of 2021, according to NPD BookScan, a group that tracks the industry. But keeping up with that demand has been a challenge for publishers and retailers. They’re dealing...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Benzinga

Berkshire Grey Stock Gains After Q3 Results; Accumulates Orders

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) reported third-quarter revenue of $18.8 million, missing the consensus of $19.56 million. Revenue improved 750% year-over-year and 317% sequentially. Orders since inception totaled $184 million, including orders received in early October. The company had received $70 million in new orders in 2021 year-to-date. The company's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tapestry stock jumps after earnings beat, raised outlook and new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Tapestry Inc. shot up 4.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after fashion company, with brands including Coach and Kate Spade, reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing "strong" customer engagement and increased demand. Separately, the company announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 2 slipped to $226.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $231.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 70 cents. Sales grew 26.3% to $1.48 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.44 billion, as Coach sales rose 27% to $1.11 billion, Kate Spade sales increased 25% to $299.5 million and Stuart Weitzman sales grew 18% to $66.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its EPS guidance range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35 and its revenue outlook to "approaching" $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion. The stock has declined 3.4% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
STOCKS
wylienews.com

Supply chain problems hit home

This Christmas, Santa might need a miracle — and some elves who are willing to work, so little — and big — boys and girls get the gifts they want. Worldwide, experts predict Christmas is going to be a challenge. The supply chain disruption is affecting many industries, not just those that produce electronics. Prices of certain items are skyrocketing as manufacturers jockey for position on ships, trucks and rail cars so they can get their product to consumers.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
MarketWatch

Aurora Cannabis shares fall on revenue miss

Aurora Cannabis Inc. fell 3.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the cannabis company fell short of revenue estimates. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter reiterated a sell rating on the stock and said initial signs of stabilization are taking hold at the Canadian cannabis company, but not at a pace to sustain its current valuation. Its revenue benefitted from bulk sales to Israel. "Results suggest some signs of success in the transition to focusing on premium brands including outperformance from San Rafael and Whistler with Quebec shipment growth yielding stable consumer sales," Carter said in a research note. "Cost...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
Business Insider

BofA Downgrades Generac On Supply Chain Woes

Although Generac Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:GNRC) longer-term prospects remain bright and the demand for its products continues to boom, the company is being impacted by supply chain constraints, according to BofA Securities. The Generac Holdings Analyst: Ross Gilardi downgraded the rating for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral, while keeping the...
MARKETS

