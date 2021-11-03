Philly Dem. wants to ban native nicknames at Pa. schools | Wednesday Morning Coffee

Good Wednesday Morning, Fellow Seekers.

Even as Washington’s professional football team and Cleveland’s Major League Baseball franchise have scrapped offensive Native American nicknames and mascots, some Pennsylvania school districts are still clinging to such outdated imagery.

But if a Philadelphia lawmaker gets his way, those holdout districts would be required by law to get rid of those nicknames, or lose their PIAA eligibility if they don’t.

“At its core, the use of ‘Indian’ mascots is a denial of the personhood of Native peoples, which has real consequences,” state Rep. Chris Rabb, D-Philadelphia , wrote in an Oct. 14 memo to his House colleagues seeking support for his proposal.

Speaking to CBS-21 in Harrisburg, Rabb said some 64 districts statewide “have some iteration of mascot or team name that is deeply offensive.”

Some districts, such as Bellefonte in Centre County , and Susquehanna Township in Dauphin County, have gotten rid of their mascots in recent months, according to published reports.

The Susquehanna Township district, which is just outside Harrisburg, dropped its nickname after an “overwhelming” push from students and the community, CBS-21 reported.

Writing to his House colleagues, Rabb said the use of such nicknames have real-world implications for the mental health of native youth and their elders.

Indigenous Americans are “more likely than people of other races to experience violence at the hands of someone of a difference race,” Rabb wrote. “In fact, it is well established that mascots, logos and the like that stereotype or fetishize indigenous peoples highly correlate to the alarmingly high suicide rate among Native youth.”

Rabb told CBS-21 last week that he’d met with stakeholders during a virtual town hall, where advocates and members of the indigenous community had shared their experiences.

In his co-sponsorship memo, Rabb noted that banning the use of native nicknames and insignia was the only appropriate response.

“For far too long, indigenous peoples have faced discrimination, disrespect, and violence. Our commonwealth must not remain complicit in the perpetuation of derogatory, bigoted, and harmful practices which encourage bullying and other forms of abuse,” he wrote. “Therefore, eliminating the use of offensive stereotypes for school mascots is the least we can do to begin mending the damage done by the appalling historical oppression of these groups.”

For Donna Fann-Boyle , of the Coalition of Natives & Allies , the changes can’t come soon enough.

“These mascots are racist and [have] provoked behaviors that are abusive toward native people,” she told the Capital-Star in a text message. ” … Using. native people as mascots perpetuates stereotypes toward us which are harmful. Using us as mascots takes away our humanity.”

Fann-Boyle, who has Choctaw and Cherokee heritage, said she believes that “schools that use native mascots and names should not be allowed to use tax funding … [the] U.S. government needs to stop making natives fight our rights, which should be protected.”

In a text message to the Capital-Star , Rabb said that he’s so far picked up one, potential Republican co-sponsor for his bill, which he hopes to formally introduce his bill before the National Day of Mourning and Remembrance , which falls on Thanksgiving Day.

Rabb told the Capital-Star he’s sponsoring a concurrent resolution recognizing the day.

