BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Breaking Out of Bullish Flag

dailyforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin market rallied a bit on Tuesday again to break out above a potential bullish flag pattern. At this point, it looks as if the $60,000 level will continue to offer a significant amount of support, just as you would anticipate as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure....

www.dailyforex.com

cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu Token ($SHIB) ‘Ready To Break Out’, Says Crypto Analyst Ali Martinez

On Thursday (November 11), a day when 43 of the top 50 cryptoassets (by market cap) are in the red (suffering losses vs USD), highly popular dog meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is bucking the trend by going up nearly 8% in the past 24 hours. In fact, $SHIB is one of only three cryptoassets among this group that has gone up today.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Attempts A Bullish Reversal

The US dollar broke higher after October’s CPI exceeded expectations. On the daily chart, the RSI has dropped back into the neutrality area. The greenback has secured bids around the 30-day moving average. An oversold RSI on the hourly chart attracted a ‘buying-the-dips’ crowd at 112.70. The latest surge above...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Rising US CPI boosts the demand for gold as an inflation hedge. After being unable to clear the daily chart’s triple top at 1833 over the course of the summer, the precious metal has cut through the resistance like a hot knife through butter. High volatility suggests that sellers were quick to bail out.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Despite Holiday

For the second day in a row, the USD/JPY is trying to compensate for its recent sharp losses, which pushed it towards the 112.72 support level, its lowest in a month. The gains of the last rebound pushed it towards the 114.15 resistance level, where it has settled around as of this writing. Those gains were a strong reaction to the rise of US inflation to its highest level since 1990, which increases pressure on the US Federal Reserve policy to accelerate the pace of raising US interest rates.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

What If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin Now? Long-Term Outlook

After being called a fad and a bubble, it seems like cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Cryptos had a blockbuster year in 2020 and 2021 is turning out to be good, despite the volatilities. Bitcoin quadrupled in 2020 and has returned more than 120 percent YTD. Recently, Bitcoin made a fresh record high. Due to its continuing gains, what would happen if a person invested $100 in Bitcoin today? How much could that be worth in a few years?
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Aave Price Analysis: AAVE/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

Aave price analysis is bearish today. AAVE/USD is currently at $307.5. The resistance is currently rejecting further upside. The Aave price analysis is bearish today as the $320 su[port was broken overnight. Price had been trading in a tight range just above that at around $305 – 315, so the break has been somewhat unexpected. As you can see from the chart below, the price broke through yesterday but found support at $305 and continued to rally briefly before bearish price action kicked in again.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Pouring Millions Into Surprise Altcoin As Bitcoin Year-to-Date Inflows Hit New Record: CoinShares

Institutional investors are shifting the amount of capital they’re allocating to the crypto markets, with a surprise altcoin suddenly on their radar. According to the digital asset management firm CoinShares, crypto investment products enjoyed a 12th consecutive week of inflows from institutions. Seemingly out of nowhere, Tron (TRX) surged near...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Looks Like It's About To Break Out

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares traded higher Thursday after the cryptocurrency mining stock is likely moving higher as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are both making gains today. Investors Business Daily also added the stock to its watchlist. Riot Blockchain closed up 8.3% at $39.53. Riot Blockchain Daily...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Touches $69,000 for the First Time

The Bitcoin price approaches $69,000 in a new bull-run that follows a recent dip to the support at $66,000 which happens to be the daily low. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $72,000, $74,000, $76,000. Support Levels: $63,000, $61,000, $59,000. After touching the daily low of...
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Climbs Higher; Is $70,000 Coming Soon?

The Bitcoin price is on the brink of breaking above $69,500 following a momentous rally today seeing it rise to $69,000 level. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) According to the daily chart, BTC/USD breaches $68,000 as all-time high beckons. The first digital asset is seen trading near the upper boundary of the channel. The Bitcoin price is now within touching distance of forming a new all-time high above the previous high of $69,000, which is quite remarkable considering it had just touches the daily of $66,000.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Slice Through Major Resistance Barrier

Gold markets exploded to the upside on Wednesday to break through the significant $1835 level. This is an area that will continue to be very crucial, as it is an area that I think a lot of people will be paying attention to now that we have broken through there, but also have pulled back quite a bit. That being said, the market is more than likely going to see a certain amount of support at the $1835 level, but if we were to break down through that level, it would suggest that we have just witnessed a “blow off top”, which is a major problem. At that point, it would more than likely see the markets break down a bit, showing signs of the market wanting to retest the previous resistance barrier. Nonetheless, this is a market that has cleared out a lot of stop losses.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bitcoin price hits record all-time high amid crypto market frenzy

The price of bitcoin has hit a new all-time high amid a record-breaking rally that has seen it double in price since July.The cryptocurrency reached above $68,500 for the first time in its history, marking gains of more than 350 per cent over the last year.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketOther leading cryptocurrencies also saw record highs on Wednesday, including Ethereum (ether), pushing the overall crypto market close to $3 trillion – more than the combined value of the world’s top 12 largest banks.Bitcoin alone now has a market cap greater than the Swiss Franc and Russian...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Path of Least Resistance to Downside

Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7200. Add a stop-loss at 0.7400. Set a buy-stop at 0.7340 and a take-profit at 0.7450. Add a stop-loss at 0.7250. The AUD/USD pair declined for three consecutive days as investors reflect on the fast-rising American inflation and the relatively weak Australian jobs numbers. It is trading at 0.7312, which is about 3.2% below the highest level in October.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bearish Ahead of UK GDP Data

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3380 (S1). Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. Set a buy-stop at 1.3540 and a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. The GBP/USD price declined as investors reflected on the strong US inflation data. Focus shifts to the upcoming UK GDP numbers that will come out in the morning session. It is trading at 1.3515, which is about 0.70% below the highest level this week.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Trend Has More Room to Run

Set a buy-stop at 69,000 and a take-profit at 71,000. Add a stop-loss at 67,000. Set a sell-stop at 63,000 and a take-profit at 60,000. Add a stop-loss at 65,000. The BTC/USD pair jumped to an all-time high on Wednesday as investors reflected on the rising global inflation. The pair rose to a high of 69,166 and then quickly erased some of those gains. It is trading at 64,322, giving Bitcoin a market capitalization of more than $1.2 trillion.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Bitcoin: Record Heights Remain Firmly in Sights for Traders

BTC/USD achieved new record heights while trading yesterday, moving towards the 69100.00 level. After creating a new apex, Bitcoin has slid with an almost calm manner and has been able to sustain the upper realms of its long-term price band. Speculative zeal remains fever pitched with BTC/USD and traders need to practice their risk-taking techniques with skill.
MARKETS

