A woman has appeared in court charged with killing two of her children in a crash with a lorry.Mary McCann, 35, from Derby, appeared via video link from HMP Bronzefield at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday.The mother-of-four is accused of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.Her son Smaller died on his 10th birthday in the crash, alongside his four-year-old sister Lilly.Ms McCann was driving her Vauxhall Astra car on the M1 near Milton Keynes – between junctions 14 and 15 – on 9 August at about 11.10pm on return from London when she crashed into a heavy goods...

