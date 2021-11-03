CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Discovery Hires Kevin Mayer As Consultant To Help Craft Streaming Strategy As WarnerMedia Merger Approaches

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsaVg_0cl9EQzk00

UPDATED with conference call comments: Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the company has hired Kevin Mayer to help guide its streaming strategy as the merger with Warner Media looks set to close mid next year. Execs on a post-earnings conference are still working out what a combined offering will look like and said they expect to announce details fairly soon.

Zaslav called the former longtime Disney executive, who helped launch Disney+, “an old friend” with a “good brain” and a lot knowledge. Mayer was previously CEO of TikTok and has been rolling up media assets through a new venture with Tom Staggs backed by Apollo Global Management. Mayer is also chairman of sports streaming service DAZN.

Asked if Mayer might come on as a full-time executive, Zaslav said no, that Mayer remains committed to DAZN. “He’s a great entrepreneur and there are a lot of really exciting things he’s working on. This is one of them and I think is is going to be really helpful.”

He did unveil a few management details of the new combined company — that Discovery CFO Gunnar Widenfels will be chief financial officer for one, not a surprise. Discovery’s chief development, distribution and legal officer, Bruch Campbell, and Jean-Briac (JB) Perrette, president & CEO of Discovery Networks International, will play key roles and Zazlav said he’s looking forward to welcoming an unspecified team from Warner (he called Andy Forssell,
EVP & GM, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer, “super”) and “to bringing in some outside experience.”

“We are really about the best people. I think we are going to be a really strong team,” he said.

He reiterated his belief that the two companies and their streaming services are extremely complementary between covering every demo and interest. Discovery is strong with women, in nonfiction and a sports leader in Europe, he noted, Warner has strong sports in Latin America, leading entertainment programming and a world news leader in CNN.

When mergers take this long to close businesses can tend to slow down and hold back on investments awaiting regulatory approval. Zaslav said that’s not happening, that both companies are spending on content leaning into the merger. “We both committed to do that to keep our ecosystems nourished and strong and growing so that when we come together we will come together in strength.”

“We are cheering them on with the success of Dune around the world, with Ann and Toby on that side, and Casey Bloys having an incredible run of success with Succession and White Lotus and Mare of Easttown,” he said, referring to Ann Sarnoff,  chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros. and Bloys, the HBO/HBO Max content chief.

AT&T’s Warner Media and Discovery announced plans to merge in May. Under the terms of the deal, AT&T would receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt, and AT&T’s shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company. Discovery shareholders would end up owning 29% of the new company. The transaction will saddle the new combined entity with substantial debt but Zaslav said today that after a careful review of WarnerMedia’s books it seems that leverage at deal close would be less than originally anticipated.

PREVIOUSLY: Discovery ended the September quarter with 20 million DTC subscribers, up 3 million from the prior June quarter June.

The paying subs are largely Discovery+ but also include a handful of other services. Discovery had 17 million subs at the end of June and 18 million by early August when it reported its second quarter numbers.

Discovery is inching closer to a merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia, expected to close in the middle of next year, which will see its offerings expand exponentially with the addition of HBO Max.

“We are very excited about our pending merger with WarnerMedia and the opportunity to bring these two companies together, combining iconic and globally cherished franchises and brands, and positioning us to more efficiently drive global scale across the combined portfolio,” said CEO David Zaslav. He may address the upcoming combination in more detail at a call skedded for 8 am ET.

Total revenue of $3.15 billion was up 23%. Of that, U.S. ad revenues increased by 5% and distribution revenues by 21%. International advertising sales grew 28%, distribution revenues by 7%.

Net income came in at $156 million, down 48%, in part from higher expenses (up 26% from the year before to nearly $900 million). Diluted earnings per share was at $0.24.

Costs were led by the Olympics investment, third-party app store fees and growing content and marketing expenses for Discovery+.

Discovery stock, which has not been having a great run lately, is down just over 1% in premarket trading.

The company attributed the 5% U.S. ad bump primarily due to higher pricing, monetization of content on next generation platforms and higher inventory — partly offset by lower overall ratings and secular declines in the pay-TV ecosystem. Gains in distribution sales were  driven by Discovery+ and increases in contractual affiliate rates — partially offset by a decline in linear subscribers.

Subscribers to Discovery’s fully distributed linear networks at September 30 were 3% lower than the year earlier. Total subscribers to linear networks were 8% lower, or 4% down excluding the impact from the sale of Great American Country.

“We made great strides in the quarter operationally, financially and creatively. The team drove solid momentum in our direct-to-consumer business, which we grew to 20 million paid subscribers at quarter end on the strength of our global brands and fan-favorite content, including the Summer Olympic Games and Shark Week. Additionally, we delivered double-digit growth in both advertising and distribution revenues, as we doubled next generation revenues year over year. This strong performance once again drove very healthy cash flows during the quarter, further strengthening our balance sheet and financial profile,” Zaslav said.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Looks To Head Off Disney+ Angst By Touting 2022 Global Spread, Preschool Push

Bear with us. That was basically the message from Disney CEO Bob Chapek as he sought to allay Wall Street anxiety about a sharp decline in growth at streaming service Disney+. The service added just 2.1 million subscribers during the fiscal fourth quarter, reaching 118.1 million. “We’re real pleased with where we’re sitting, but again, it’s not going to be a linear rate quarter to quarter,” Chapek told analysts during the company’s quarterly earnings call. A resurgence in growth “is really going to come in the third and fourth quarters” of the next fiscal year. Global expansion will be a major driver in...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Range Media Partners Beefs Up Non-Scripted Business With Hire Of eOne’s Mark Herwick

Mark Herwick, who was previously EVP, Unscripted Television at eOne, has joined Range Media Partners to bolster the company’s non-scripted ambitions. Herwick becomes Range’s President of Non-Scripted Television. He has been tasked with building out its non-scripted studios and working with its clients, partners and brands to develop non-scripted TV projects as well as building out full production and post-production facilities. He will also work with the likes of Ntertain, which was launched earlier this year in partnership with Tommy Mottola and Lex Borrero, to develop Latin Stories in non-scripted. During his time at eOne, he worked on series such as its Growing...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Story Of Late Night’ Producer Cream Productions Launches Green Initiative, Aims To Be Carbon Negative This Year

EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the company behind CNN’s The Story of Late Night, is looking to become more environmental conscious with a series of iniatives. The company, which also makes All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs for Amazon and The Haunted Museum and A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth for Discovery+, has launched a green initiative with the goal of being carbon negative this year. It has hired Angelica Siegel as Sustainability Strategy Manager. The move makes Cream one of the first to invest significant resources into creating a dedicated in-house team to enhance its sustainability efforts. Siegel, who has consulted for the likes of UNICEF and Jewish National...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Emmerich
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Kevin Mayer
Deadline

Former Mondo Media CEO John Evershed Joins ‘The Liberator’ Producer Trioscope

EXCLUSIVE: Trioscope, the company behind Netflix animated drama The Liberator, has brought in two new hires. Animation veteran and former Mondo Media CEO John Evershed joins as Chief Strategy Officer and Taylor Church joins as Vice President of Production. Evershed will oversee Trioscope’s corporate strategy, including financing, international co-productions and business development. He previously served as the CEO of Mondo Media, where he oversaw the channel’s formation on VRV – WarnerMedia’s SVOD aggregation platform, generated 5B views on YouTube and raising more than $100 million in company and project financing. He also produced originals for Adult Swim, MTV, Syfy and IFC. Church will supervise all facets of production...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Billionaire Media Maven John Malone Calls Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger “A Big Synergy Combination” With Savings Offsetting Debt

John Malone, the billionaire media mogul who is a longtime stakeholder in Discovery, said its pending merger with WarnerMedia will incur debt but will make up for it in cost savings. “Leverage is relatively high for this [merged] company, but interest rates are quite low,” he told Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries, when asked about debt. “This is investment-grade debt, long-term. The rate at which free cash flow will pay down that debt as well as the synergies” will help satisfy investor concerns, he added. The companies expect the merger to close by mid-2022. Liberty Global is among an array of firms...
BUSINESS
Variety

Jon Watts to Succeed Jane Clarke at Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement

Jane Clarke will step down as managing director at the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, and will be succeeded by Jon Watts, a longtime consultant who has specialized in data and tracking digital activity. He joins a group that strives to scrutinize media measurement just as that topic has become one of the hottest in the sector. Clarke, who has led CIMM since its inception in 2009, will retire as its CEO and managing director. Watts will formally take the reins of the organization in the first quarter of 2022. The group was founded by many of the nation’s big TV-network...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Redbox adds WarnerMedia, Sony fare to SVoD streaming service

CHICAGO – Redbox (Nasdaq: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed an Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) deal with WarnerMedia to bring select titles from the company's iconic catalog to its free streaming service. In addition, Redbox announced it will add film titles from Sony Pictures Television to its AVOD streaming service including Resident Evil: Retribution, Underworld: Evolution, We Own the Night, and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warnermedia#Mergers#Warner Media#Tiktok#Apollo Global Management#Evp Gm#Warnermedia Direct
mediapost.com

Forecast: Discovery-WarnerMedia Among Top 4 Streamers, 200M Global Subs By 2026

Discovery's acquisition of WarnerMedia could rapidly boost the combined company to 200 million streaming subscribers in four years, according to one media analyst -- placing it among a handful of direct-to-consumer premium players. “The transformative WarnerMedia merger, once closed, will create value as a fourth major direct-to-consumer provider, with one...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kevin Mayer & Tom Staggs’ Blackstone-Backed Firm Acquires ‘CoComelon’ Production Company Moonbug For $3B

The media venture run by Disney alums Kevin Mayer and Tom Stags and backed by private equity firm Blackstone has acquired Moonbug Entertainment, maker of popular kids shows like CoComelon. The valuation of the deal, which had been rumored in recent weeks, was not specified in the official announcement, but people familiar with the transaction pegged it at $2.75 billion. With earn-out incentives, the final pricetag could reach $3 billion. Moonbug’s founders CEO René Rechtman and COO John Robson as well as existing management team and shareholders will retain equity stakes in the still-unnamed Mayer/Staggs/Blackstone outfit. Founded in 2018, Moonbug has offices in...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

WarnerMedia CFO On Discovery Merger: 'We Know Consumers Need and Want More Content'

As consumers make choices between streaming services, WarnerMedia is hoping that offering a wide variety of content will entice audiences. And with the Discovery merger expected to close in mid-year 2022, the company is working towards its goal of expanding its offerings. "We have a really complementary, deep library of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
Primetimer

HBO Max and Discovery+ may combine to form a mega streaming service

JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Streaming and International, said during the earnings call this morning that the two streaming services would amount to an “incredibly attractive tech buffet” for consumers to pick from. Perrette said a potential merger may start with HBO Max and Discovery+ bundled together, followed by a secondary phase where the two streaming services are fused into one common platform.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Discovery Reaches 20 Million Paid Streaming Subscribers Worldwide

Discovery, Inc. reached 20 million total paying streaming subscribers worldwide by the end of September, the company revealed in its Q3 earnings report Wednesday. That number encompasses Discovery’s entire portfolio, including international direct-to-consumer products, like Eurosport Player and GolfTV. But the majority of the 20 million figure comes from Discovery+, per Discovery, though the company did not provide a specific breakdown.
MARKETS
Deadline

Imax Hires Industry Vet Julie Fontaine As SVP Marketing

Imax has named former Lionsgate and Netflix publicity veteran Julie Fontaine as SVP Marketing in what is a newly created position at the large-format exhibitor. She will report directly to Imax chief marketing officer Denny Tu. Fontaine will oversee strategic marketing campaigns and creative for Imax’s global event features lineup as well as product and marketing strategy across the exhibitor’s network. In her role, she’ll work closely with the company’s studio, filmmaking and exhibition partners. She counts more than two decades of experience across film marketing and publicity. In addition to programming event movies from the major studios and big China releases,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
Variety

Paramount Pictures Hires Jenny Tartikoff as Communications Chief

Paramount Pictures has appointed Jenny Tartikoff as executive VP of global communications. She is replacing Chris Petrikin, who recently stepped down from his role as executive VP of global communication and corporate branding at Paramount Pictures. The reshuffling comes on the heels of the news that Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins is overtaking Jim Gianopulos as president and CEO of Paramount Pictures. Tartikoff begins in her role on Nov. 15. As the head of communications, she will report to Robbins and will oversee all the studio’s corporate communication strategies including media relations, executive and internal communications, and corporate social responsibility. “Jenny is a seasoned...
BUSINESS
newstalkflorida.com

Catania Media Consultants Take on New Marketing Strategy For Its Partners

Catania Media Consultants, Tampa Bay’s Local Marketing Strategy Agency was recently. featured in the Tampa Bay Business Journal on how it sees the media market and how to communicate in today’s world of opportunities. “In my 17-year history of helping the law firm of Catania and Cataniaas well as contributing to other outstanding client organizations, I have found that implementing an effective media buying strategy through research and software is the step to success.” Said Joseph Catania, CEO and Founder for the firm. Catania Media Consultants is a Tampa-based organization and has been long-time contributors to organizations in Tampa Bay for nearly 30 years.
TAMPA, FL
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy