The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants will square off at MetLife Stadium for a Week 9 matchup on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas is coming into this game following a Week 8 bye and will look to continue what has been a strong start to the season as they've gotten out to a 5-2 record. Meanwhile, the Giants are looking to rebound from a loss to the Chiefs on "Monday Night Football" that dropped them to 2-6 on the year.

