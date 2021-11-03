CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commitment Preview: Elite 2023 Linebacker Drayk Bowen

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fieuj_0cl9CER000

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star linebacker Drayk Bowen is one of the nation's best 2023 prospects, and he's prepared to announce his college decision. Bowen, a star linebacker and baseball player for the Fighting 59ers, will announce his decision this evening at 9:00 PM ET, choosing between Notre Dame, Clemson and Auburn.

Bowen plans to play both football and baseball in college, and that played a significant factor in his final three and will have a significant impact on his final decision.

As a football prospect, Bowen is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 28 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite list.

Here's a look at where things stand with Bowen as he heads into his decision.

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Notre Dame was the first school among Bowen's three finalists to offer him a scholarship, which came back in February. Auburn (May 27) and Clemson (June 1) offered much later, which certainly gave the Irish a bit of a head start in this recruitment.

Being the local program also helped Notre Dame get Bowen on campus with greater frequency. He's visited the South Bend campus several times since his offer back in February. Bowen was most recently on Notre Dame's campus less than two weeks ago when he watched the Irish beat USC.

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and director of recruiting for defense Chad Bowden have made Bowen a huge priority from very early on. The same is true for head baseball coach Link Jarrett.

CLEMSON TIGERS

The distance between Northwest Indiana and Clemson, S.C. didn't keep Bowen from getting on campus twice. He visited Clemson back in June and again on September 18, when he watched the Tigers knock off Georgia Tech.

Clemson has made a hard push for Bowen and at times I've felt they were his leader based on what I heard from a number of sources. Bowen and some key influences around him have had a clear affection for schools in the South, especially when the baseball aspect of the decision is factored in. Combined with Clemson's recent success for producing elite defenses there is a reason the Tigers are a major player for Bowen.

AUBURN TIGERS

Like Notre Dame, Auburn also has a successful history of producing two-sport athletes. Bowen visited Auburn in June and was also on campus October 9 when he watched the Tigers take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia first-year head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff have done a very good job connecting with Bowen.

Auburn's baseball tradition, which includes a College World Series trip as recently as 2019, is also a reason why the Tigers are such a major threat to Notre Dame. There have been times, including in recent months, where Auburn appeared to be the school that had a chance to close the deal with Bowen.

Bowen is a must-get recruit for Notre Dame. He's not your typical in-state prospect due to his family's southern ties, but the Irish must continue adding more elite prospects, and they can't afford to miss out on in-state players regardless of whether or not their family traces back to Indiana for a period of time.

Notre Dame already has two of the nation's best defensive ends in Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon, and it wants to add Bowen with fellow five-star linebacker recruit Sonny Styles, who like Bowen is currently uncommitted.

That four-man group is the "home run" wish list for the Irish coaching staff when it comes to front seven recruiting in the 2023 class.

