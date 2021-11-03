LeBron, Westbrook propel Lakers past Rockets again, 119-117

Last season, the NBA took a page out of the MLB’s book by instituting in-season, baseball-style series, where two teams would play each other twice in a row. This was done primarily to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the league as well as the country, as doing so would reduce travel. The Association has mostly done away with them this season, but there are still rare occurrences during this 2021-22 season. To this point, Tuesday will be the lone time that the Lakers play a team twice in a row, as they take on the Houston Rockets for the second time in three days.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO