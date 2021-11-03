CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Alec Baldwin shares message defending ‘Rust’ conditions

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aleksandra Bush
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Alec Baldwin took to Instagram Tuesday to share what appeared to be a ‘Rust’ crew member’s message slamming reports that the movie set conditions were unsafe.

The post, captioned “read this,” comes less than two weeks after the actor fatally shot a cinematographer on set.

In the message, which was broken up into seven screenshots, Terese Magpale Davis wrote, “I’m so sick of this narrative.”

“The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is (expletive),” Davis wrote.

Davis went on to discuss why some crew members had walked out that morning, saying camera crews wanted fancier hotels and it was “NOT that they were unsafe.”

Davis also defended hiring the armorer on the set and the number of hours crew members worked.

“These producers who supposedly don’t care about their crew have worked tirelessly alongside us,” Davis wrote.

The movie’s assistant director, who handed Baldwin the gun before the fatal shooting, broke his silence this week and called for industry changes.

Davis also said, “This is about gun safety.”

The crew member said the assistant director “obviously screwed up that day” but he “never seemed flippant about safety.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No charges have been filed so far.

