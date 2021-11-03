CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Republicans advance bill for claiming vaccine exemptions

By Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHpOH_0cl9BPvy00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers advanced legislation aimed at protecting employees who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by setting out an easy process to claim a religious or medical exemption.

The Alabama Senate voted 26-5 Tuesday for the bill that would let employees claim a medical or religious exemption by checking a box.

Muscogee County murder trial halted for day when jurors get stuck on Government Center elevator

A business that didn’t want to accept the exemption would have to appeal to the Department of Labor and the courts to get permission to fire the employee.

The bill now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Noel-based group helping Afghan evacuees resettle in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local group is advocating for a group of people who will soon call Joplin their new home. People met today at the Joplin Public Library to learn more about the transition. The group responsible is called, “RAISE” — which is located in Noel. Soon enough — around 50 Afghan evacuees will […]
JOPLIN, MO
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy