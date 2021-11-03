CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Suspected love triangle ends in death of 19-year-old

WRAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

FOX40

Travis AFB airman among 3 arrested in 19-year-old woman’s death

The Latest – Tuesday, Nov. 2: 2:14 p.m. The DA’s office added that Beauchamp’s death may be the result of a “love triangle.” Officials added that Jessica Quintanilla was the one who allegedly shot Beauchamp. 2:00 p.m. The Solano County District Attorneys Office said Parra-Peralta may not be charged in the homicide of Beauchamp. Attorneys […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
WKRC

Suspect admits to fatally shooting a man when he was 16-years-old

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man admitted to a fatal shooting at an Over-the-Rhine park when he was just 16-years-old. Brandon Dates, who is now 19, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and tampering with evidence Wednesday. Dates shot Ladon Williams on May 8, 2019. Williams was found...
CINCINNATI, OH
ABC 33/40 News

30-year-old man shot to death in Anniston

A 30-year-old man is dead after an apparent shooting in Anniston. The Anniston Police Department was called to the 500 block of East 6th Street at 10:00 P.M. on November 8, 2021 on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Christian M. Nobles inside the home, dead from...
ANNISTON, AL
Herald-Palladium

Hearing underway for 14-year-old murder suspect

ST. JOSEPH — An underage witness told a Berrien County Trial Court judge Wednesday that Royal Robertson, 14, told her he shot Quwang-Tri Jones on Oct. 15. Jones, 17, of Benton Harbor, was found dead outside a house on Parker Street in the city the morning of Oct. 16. Robertson is charged with open murder and several lesser charges in the death of Jones.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police charge, arrest 19-year-old for shooting man to death

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore teen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for shooting another man to death. According to Baltimore Police Department, Jaesiah Neal, 19, of Baltimore, was arrested near Timonium, Maryland, on Oct. 15. Homicide detectives were able to identify Neal through the course of their...
BALTIMORE, MD
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD: Suspects in kidnapping of 3-year-old girl identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police identified two suspects Friday arrested in connection with theThursday evening kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl from an Ensley home. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said 18-year-old Elis Sadiel Salgado, of Atlanta, and 38-year-old Steven Andrew Holguin, of El Paso, Texas, are charged with first-degree kidnapping. Salgado is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
news9.com

Suspect Arrested In August Murder Of 27-Year-Old Sapulpa Woman

The family of a murdered woman vows to continue fighting for justice in her case, bringing attention to domestic violence, and urging people to come forward with information that will lead to more arrests. Holly and Bobby Edlund's youngest daughter, Alyssa Edlund, was murdered on August 7th, in Haskell. The...
SAPULPA, OK
wtae.com

18-year-old suspect arrested in New Castle homicide

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Early Tuesday morning, New Castle police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect in a homicide case. Daniel Lee Tweedlie was wanted in the shooting death of Devon Thompson, 21, on Leasure Avenue on Oct. 24. Tweedlie was arrested around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday at a home...
NEW CASTLE, PA
KELOLAND TV

Name released in Watertown 2-year-old death

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Watertown have released more details regarding the death of a 2-year-old child. The Codington County Sheriff’s Office says Julian Wernke was dead upon first responders arrival at 8:01 a.m. on Wednesday at 939 41st S.W. in Watertown. Authorities say life-saving attempts were made by...
WATERTOWN, SD
abccolumbia.com

Deputies investigating shootings death of 3-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO): The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident involving a 3-year-old. At 9:25 pm Friday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Blue Ridge Terrace for a shooting involving a child. Upon arrival, they were told the 3-year-old female had accidentally shot herself.
COLUMBIA, SC

