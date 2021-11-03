Crash on Summer Avenue leaves 1 in hospital, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A section of Summer Avenue near National Street was blocked off Wednesday morning after an accident.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the accident came in just before 5:30 a.m.

SEE PHOTOS of the accident here.

car accident (whbq)

One person was rushed to Regional One after being trapped inside a car, MFD said.

No information was released on their condition.

car accident (whbq)

