Crash on Summer Avenue leaves 1 in hospital, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A section of Summer Avenue near National Street was blocked off Wednesday morning after an accident.
Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the accident came in just before 5:30 a.m.
One person was rushed to Regional One after being trapped inside a car, MFD said.
No information was released on their condition.
