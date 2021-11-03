CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Crash on Summer Avenue leaves 1 in hospital, MFD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 8 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A section of Summer Avenue near National Street was blocked off Wednesday morning after an accident.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the accident came in just before 5:30 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zryNT_0cl98zaA00
car accident (whbq)

One person was rushed to Regional One after being trapped inside a car, MFD said.

No information was released on their condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVdHW_0cl98zaA00
car accident (whbq)

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

