Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are Such a Winning Pair

Watching models like Kendall Jenner on the red carpet or even simply on her Instagram can leave fans and onlookers wondering just what exactly she must eat. Though Jenner does consume some healthy foods you might expect from a model, what she usually eats is far from what many people might think. According to The Thirty, Jenner said, "I usually start my day off with a cup of [Kusmi] Detox Tea. I have like 12 cups a day." Once the tea portion of her morning is over and she is up and going, the reality star typically eats "avocado over eggs and a big bowl of oatmeal" for breakfast. However, she also mentioned eating toast with her breakfast too.

