Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are Such a Winning Pair

wvli927.com
 8 days ago

She shared the biggest lie she has ever...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Kendall Jenner slammed on Instagram for changing Astroworld post

Kendall Jenner caught backlash on social media for changing the caption of a photo she posted while attending the Astroworld Festival on Friday where eight people died. The 26-year-old originally uploaded a photo of herself standing behind Travis Scott's massive stage sipping a drink with the caption, "Will you be at the mountain?"
CELEBRITIES
hazard-herald.com

Kylie and Kendall Jenner escape injury at Astroworld Festival

Kylie and Kendall Jenner escaped Astroworld Festival without suffering any injuries. The 24-year-old make-up mogul and Kendall, 26, both attended the festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday (11.05.21) - when at least eight people died after a crowd surge - but the sisters both managed to avoid injury at NRG Park.
HOUSTON, TX
Vogue

Inside Kendall Jenner’s “Spooky” 26th Birthday Party

On 31 October, Kendall Jenner celebrated both Halloween and her 26th birthday at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood, which sits atop the One Hotel on Sunset Boulevard. Her costume – a Martian Girl from Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks! – was one for the holiday ages: the model, 818 Tequila founder, and FWRD creative director wore a swirling red bodysuit from California-based brand LA Roxx and Maisie Wilen, a beehive wig that stood over a foot tall, all tied together with a bold crimson lip.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

No Joke, Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Wig Was Over a Foot Tall

Halloween is the one time of year I seriously stalk celebrities’ social media accounts. Yes, red-carpet events like movie premieres, fundraisers, and awards shows have their fair share of fashion and over-the-top creativity, of course—but nothing beats costumed photo shoots and the nostalgia that comes with seeing your favorite celebrities go all out on All Hallows’ Eve. One model in particular, Kendall Jenner (ever heard of her?), plays no games on October 31.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

What Kendall Jenner Really Eats In A Day

Watching models like Kendall Jenner on the red carpet or even simply on her Instagram can leave fans and onlookers wondering just what exactly she must eat. Though Jenner does consume some healthy foods you might expect from a model, what she usually eats is far from what many people might think. According to The Thirty, Jenner said, "I usually start my day off with a cup of [Kusmi] Detox Tea. I have like 12 cups a day." Once the tea portion of her morning is over and she is up and going, the reality star typically eats "avocado over eggs and a big bowl of oatmeal" for breakfast. However, she also mentioned eating toast with her breakfast too.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner Through the Years

Going from Olympian’s daughter to reality fixture to fashion superstar, Kendall Jenner has grown up in front of fans’ eyes. Now, she’s taking the world by storm. In 2017, Forbes named her the world’s highest-earning model after the then-22-year-old raked in a $22 million in a single year. Two years...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Issue Statements On Astroworld Tragedy

More statements have emerged from the Kardashian-Jenners, and much like these previously released, they have been met with backlash. The tragic deaths that occurred at Astroworld have devastated not only the eight families of those who lost their lives but the hundreds of others who were injured in the fray. Scott has been blamed for the destruction that occurred because he continued to perform for nearly 40 minutes after reportedly being warned that the show needed to stop.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Kendall Jenner And Katie Holmes Have Both Been Wearing These £95 Loafers

Loafers are about to be the hardest working shoe in your winter wardrobe. We're well acquainted with the 'back to school' energy that September brings, and by October and November the weather is colder and we need something stylish but a little more practical (well, until Christmas party season at least). So, for a look that's a little more commute-ready, a chunky soled loafer ticks all the boxes. All weather-ready, a comfortable flat, and now officially A-list approved.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

People think Kylie Jenner accidentally just posted a picture of a wedding ring

It's all go in the Kardashian-Jenner family right now (when is it not?). Kylie Jenner is expecting baby no.2, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged and that's before we've even begun to think about Khloe, Kim and Kendall. Well, it looks like there could be more dramatic news on the horizon, after fans' recent theory that Kylie accidentally posted a picture of a wedding ring on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES

