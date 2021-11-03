CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Moment Police Discovered Missing Four-year-old Cleo Smith

WomenzMag
WomenzMag
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRhkY_0cl98g3b00
Source: WA Police Force / Twitter

The world has been holding its breath for the safe return of missing Cleo Smith and our collective prayers were answered when the four-year-old was discovered safe and sound just seven minutes from her family home.

The little girl made headlines around the world when she disappeared from her family’s tent while on a camping trip leading to an air, sea, and land search that also had a million-dollar reward for her safe return.

The four-year-old was snatched from her tent, along with her sleeping bag, in the early hours of the morning on 16 October in a case dubbed ‘Australia’s Madeleine McCann’.

Also Read: Police find missing 8-year-old girl’s body in bin bag inside Gran’s car

Police quizzed over 110 campers who had stayed at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod, near Carnarvon, north of Perth the night Cleo went missing but it wasn’t until a ‘very important phone call’ about a car that they had a strong lead.

The key piece of information lead them to a suburban house in Carnarvon, just minutes away from Cleo’s family home where she was found alone in a room in the locked up home.

And now Western Australia Police Force has shared a video of the moment Cleo was found. In the clip, the little girl is seen being carried out of the house, 47 miles away from the campsite where she was taken while sleeping, just after 1 am.

‘Are you OK?’ asked a police officer as the four-year-old, who looked as well as can be considering the circumstances, nodded ‘yes.’

‘We’re going to take you to see your mammy and daddy, OK?’ the policeman continued.

Around the same time, Cleo was found, a local 36-year-old man was arrested at a nearby property just seven minutes from Cleo’s family home. He was taken into custody for questioning.

Neighbors had become suspicious of the man’s activity having spotted him buying nappies despite having no children. The man, described as a ‘loner,’ has no connection to the Smith family.

‘Everyone knows the person who stays at that house, but no one would have thought it would be him. We were shocked,’ a local resident said. Another recalled hearing a child crying days previously.

Police chiefs have described the case as ‘remarkable.’ Although they had a number of leads, the case came together when they got ‘really important information’ about a car which eventually led them to Cleo.

Read More: Missing Kent schoolgirls spark urgent search by ‘concerned’ police

Up until that point, they were ‘very, very concerned so many days [had] passed’ since the little girl’s disappearance. While they planned to leave no stone unturned in their search, WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said:

‘Having been around the block a bit, we obviously were very, very concerned so many days [had] passed. That does not mean you give up. You can’t for the family, can’t for the child. I’m so pleased the team kept going, they were not going to leave any stone unturned. They didn’t and it’s just a wonderful outcome as a consequence.’

Upon finding Cleo ‘alive and well,’ Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said Australia was ‘rejoicing.’

Cleo’s relieved mum Ellie said her family is ‘whole again’ now that Cleo has been found safe and well. The mum-of-two sent a text to her loved ones, to let them know the joyful news that after all their hoping and praying, her little girl was found.

One of Ellie’s friends wrote to Facebook about the moment she received a text from her pal: ‘To be woken at 4.50 am with my phone going crazy at 4.50 am and see the words Cleo is home alive and safe.’

‘Seeing Ellie saying her “beautiful girl is home” is nothing short of a miracle. We are so happy for her to be home.’

Posting to social media, Cleo’s grandmother said: ‘Thank to all for bringing my beautiful granddaughter home.’

Upon finding Cleo in the suburban house, police tentatively asked her what her name was. ‘My name is Cleo,’ the four-year-old replied, in turn drawing a close to a search that had the whole of Australia – and the world watching on – praying for a positive outcome.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Mccann
The Independent

Cleo Smith news – live: Kidnap suspect appears in court as audio released of police rescuing four-year-old

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith.Terry Kelly appeared briefly at Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday faced with a string of charges, including forcibly taking a child under 16.He was refused bail and is expected to appear again in court on 6 December.It comes after Cleo vanished from her family’s tent in the early hours of 16 October at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, sparking a huge search.The youngster was found safe on Wednesday after police raided a locked house in Carnarvon, a town about 62 miles south of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Mother Of Murder Victim Shantieya Smith Continues Search For Answers Amid Conflicting Information About DNA Sample

CHICAGO (CBS) — New developments have emerged in a mystery we have been uncovering, where DNA from a murder has seemingly vanished. Last week, we brought you the story of Latonya Moore, who is getting the runaround regarding the 2018 murder of her daughter, Shantieya Smith. On Monday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported that our questions may help the mother get some answers.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Smith Family#Wa Police Force
York Dispatch Online

Woman missing since Monday found dead

A 57-year-old Lancaster County woman who went missing Monday has been found dead, police said Wednesday morning. Police discovered Jennifer Herr’s body Tuesday evening in the Lancaster County Central Park off Rockford Road in West Lampeter Township. Her Toyota Prius had been found parked there earlier in the day, according...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

‘I felt something sharp go into my shoulder… I was fuzzy, confused, shook-up’: Woman, 26, ‘spiked’ on hen do tells how her friend saved her from whoever attacked her in city-centre bar

A 26-year-old woman 'spiked' on a hen do in a Liverpool bar has told how her friend saved her from whoever attacked her. Rebecca Derbyshire, a landscape designer from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, was injected with an unknown drug in the Rubber Soul bar in the city-centre on September 25. In recent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

15-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Being Beaten Up By Teacher, Suspended From School

A 15-year-old boy in India ended his life after he was beaten up and suspended from school for protesting against corporal punishment. The teenager reportedly hanged himself Saturday at his residence in Gorakhpur district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, the victim had protested against a teacher for thrashing his younger brother, who studied in the same school. After this, the victim was taken to the principal's office, where he was beaten brutally.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Dad Slits Throat Of 8-Year-Old After She Refuses To Speak About Mother's Alleged Affair

A man has been arrested after murdering his 8-year-old daughter, who refused to speak about her mother's alleged affair when the man questioned her about it, police said. The police arrested the suspect, identified as Radhakrishnan, 34, Sunday for fatally stabbing his daughter and slitting her throat after barging into a residence where his two children lived with his estranged wife. The incident took place on Oct. 30 at Chennai, a city in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, The Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer charged after video appears to show him stomp on Black man’s head

A police officer has been charged after bodycam footage appears to show him stomping on a Black man’s head in Indianapolis, Indiana. The white officer, 43-year-old Sergeant Eric Huxley, has been charged with two felonies after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage this week. Sgt Huxley has spent 14 years on the police force and has now been charged with official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury.Video footage appears to show that Sgt Huxley stomped on the head of a handcuffed homeless man, 39-year-old Jermaine Vaughn, during an arrest. The officer’s actions are also being...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Chattanooga Daily News

“Don’t be irritated by his crying, he’s just a baby”, Mother issues plea to person who abducted her 1-year-old son

Early Wednesday morning an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 1-year-old boy. The 1-year-old child was last seen inside his family’s gray Ford Explorer around 1 a.m. He was sleeping inside the vehicle while his family was unloading groceries. The boy’s father went inside and by the time he came outside approximately 30 seconds later, the SUV and baby were gone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WomenzMag

WomenzMag

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Womenzmag is a single-point destination for women to get inspiration and be updated from the latest developments and jaw-dropping information from the USA and all over the world. We aim to deliver reader-friendly news about the newest fashion, entertainment, life hacks, styling tips, and local updates from the USA and all over the world to our valued readers.

 https://womenzmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy