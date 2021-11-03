The Moment Police Discovered Missing Four-year-old Cleo Smith

Source: WA Police Force / Twitter

The world has been holding its breath for the safe return of missing Cleo Smith and our collective prayers were answered when the four-year-old was discovered safe and sound just seven minutes from her family home.

The little girl made headlines around the world when she disappeared from her family’s tent while on a camping trip leading to an air, sea, and land search that also had a million-dollar reward for her safe return.

The four-year-old was snatched from her tent, along with her sleeping bag, in the early hours of the morning on 16 October in a case dubbed ‘Australia’s Madeleine McCann’.

Police quizzed over 110 campers who had stayed at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod, near Carnarvon, north of Perth the night Cleo went missing but it wasn’t until a ‘very important phone call’ about a car that they had a strong lead.

The key piece of information lead them to a suburban house in Carnarvon, just minutes away from Cleo’s family home where she was found alone in a room in the locked up home.

And now Western Australia Police Force has shared a video of the moment Cleo was found. In the clip, the little girl is seen being carried out of the house, 47 miles away from the campsite where she was taken while sleeping, just after 1 am.

‘Are you OK?’ asked a police officer as the four-year-old, who looked as well as can be considering the circumstances, nodded ‘yes.’

‘We’re going to take you to see your mammy and daddy, OK?’ the policeman continued.

Around the same time, Cleo was found, a local 36-year-old man was arrested at a nearby property just seven minutes from Cleo’s family home. He was taken into custody for questioning.

Neighbors had become suspicious of the man’s activity having spotted him buying nappies despite having no children. The man, described as a ‘loner,’ has no connection to the Smith family.

‘Everyone knows the person who stays at that house, but no one would have thought it would be him. We were shocked,’ a local resident said. Another recalled hearing a child crying days previously.

Police chiefs have described the case as ‘remarkable.’ Although they had a number of leads, the case came together when they got ‘really important information’ about a car which eventually led them to Cleo.

Up until that point, they were ‘very, very concerned so many days [had] passed’ since the little girl’s disappearance. While they planned to leave no stone unturned in their search, WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said:

‘Having been around the block a bit, we obviously were very, very concerned so many days [had] passed. That does not mean you give up. You can’t for the family, can’t for the child. I’m so pleased the team kept going, they were not going to leave any stone unturned. They didn’t and it’s just a wonderful outcome as a consequence.’

Upon finding Cleo ‘alive and well,’ Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said Australia was ‘rejoicing.’

Cleo’s relieved mum Ellie said her family is ‘whole again’ now that Cleo has been found safe and well. The mum-of-two sent a text to her loved ones, to let them know the joyful news that after all their hoping and praying, her little girl was found.

One of Ellie’s friends wrote to Facebook about the moment she received a text from her pal: ‘To be woken at 4.50 am with my phone going crazy at 4.50 am and see the words Cleo is home alive and safe.’

‘Seeing Ellie saying her “beautiful girl is home” is nothing short of a miracle. We are so happy for her to be home.’

Posting to social media, Cleo’s grandmother said: ‘Thank to all for bringing my beautiful granddaughter home.’

Upon finding Cleo in the suburban house, police tentatively asked her what her name was. ‘My name is Cleo,’ the four-year-old replied, in turn drawing a close to a search that had the whole of Australia – and the world watching on – praying for a positive outcome.