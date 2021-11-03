CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros come up short in World Series

By Eric Kelly
HOUSTON, TX — The Houston Astros quest for a second World Series title was not meant to be in 2021, as they lost to the Atlanta Braves 7-0 in Game Six.

With the loss, the Astros fell 4-2 in the World Series.

The Braves came out strong with a three-run home run by Jorge Soler, and never looked back as Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman also added big flies.

The World Series win marked the first for the Braves since 1995, and it moved Houston to 1-2 all-time in the Fall Classic.

