Automating bulk import of Unmanaged VMs — I would like to create a vRO workflow(s) that will automatically get all "unmanaged" VMs from vRA and ingest those into vRA. I DO NOT want to use the bulk import vRA feature and can not use other tools. I am successful in creating the spread sheet of the VMs with the properties needed, but how would I import all those VMs using vRO API calls. Could not find any calls in vRO library API. Can anyone help? Ideally the workflow I create will not have any inputs, gets all unmanaged VMs and import those into vRA.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO