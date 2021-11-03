AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Is Consolidating After Being Hit By Dovish RBA, All Eyes Now On Fed

The USD seems to have stabilised somewhat against a number of its counterparts yesterday, ahead of the release of the US CPI rates for October later today in the American session. Should the rates accelerate as forecasted we may see the headline rate reaching an over 20 year high as the rate has not seen such levels on a year-on-year level since the end of 1990, which in turn could increase the pressure on the Fed to tighten its monetary policy faster. Supply shortages in conjunction with an acceleration of the US wage growth rates for October tend to tilt the risks related to the release to the upside, while slowing consumption for September could moderate them. Also, we get from the US the weekly initial jobless claims figure which could provide some support for the USD if it drops further, while the two releases are to be simultaneous and could magnify the effect on the greenback under certain conditions.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO