BROOKLYN — Benzie Central could not have done much better, when it came to individual success at cross country state finals on Nov. 6. At the top, things went as expected for the Huskies, with Hunter Jones running away with the boys race by 41 seconds for his third straight state championship and Mylie Kelly racing to her second straight top 10 finish, but the Huskies also got a huge race from Elise Johnson to place 21st (19:12) and earn all-state honors.

BROOKLYN, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO