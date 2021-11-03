BKL Podcast: Bills vs. Jaguars

(WIVB) – The Bills are 5-2 following Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. Next up, a trip to Jacksonville where they will take on the 1-6 Jaguars. WIVB Sports Director Josh Reed and WROC Sports Director Thad Brown are joined by special guest Tyler Dunne for this week’s podcast. The trio discuss the Bills season, take a look around the NFL, and more.

Listen to the podcast on SoundCloud:

And Spotify:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.