CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

BKL Podcast: Bills vs. Jaguars

By Kaley Lynch
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOLch_0cl97e2g00

(WIVB) – The Bills are 5-2 following Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. Next up, a trip to Jacksonville where they will take on the 1-6 Jaguars. WIVB Sports Director Josh Reed and WROC Sports Director Thad Brown are joined by special guest Tyler Dunne for this week’s podcast. The trio discuss the Bills season, take a look around the NFL, and more.

Listen to the podcast on SoundCloud:

And Spotify:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

Bills vs Jaguars: How to watch and stream online

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the WIld Card round of the 2017 NFL playoffs, the Buffalo Bills traded up to draft Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The hope was Allen would finally provide the team with the franchise quarterback it had been missing since Hall of Famer Jim Kelly retired after the 1996 season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills vs. Jaguars Week 9 prediction, odds, pick and more

The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in an AFC matchup on Sunday. Let’s continue our NFL odds series and make a Bills-Jaguars prediction and pick. The Bills come into Week 9 rolling, and as big favorites over the Jaguars. Jacksonville looked back in Week 8 coming off a bye week, losing 31-7 to Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Buffalo comes into this spot as huge favorites, and deservedly though. The Bills are are 5-2 and look like contenders for another postseason run behind Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Bills#American Football#Bkl Podcast#Wivb Sports#Wroc Sports#Soundcloud#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jaguars : These 5 players must shine vs. Bills in Week 9

The 2021 trade deadline came and went and the Jacksonville Jaguars refrained from making any moves. There’s no doubt the Jags made and entertained calls to assess any potential deals. Ultimately, there were none to their liking, and decided to roll with their current roster. Looking back, the Jaguars could...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bills vs Jaguars: Five Questions with Big Cat Country

The Buffalo Bills get to take another trip down to Florida as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. This will be the first time the Bills will go against rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. To preview the game we talked to our friend Ryan O’Bleness over at Big Cat Country.
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills vs. Jaguars

The Bills are back in the Sunshine State, this time to take on 2021’s #1 draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday is the 18th meeting between the two teams, and the first since November of 2018, in which the Bills won 24-21. Following a win last Sunday over the Dolphins where the […]
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills' injury updates: Jordan Poyer, Cole Beasley listed as questionable vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills will be without a pair of starters on the offensive line Sunday. Both rookie right tackle Spencer Brown and left guard Jon Feliciano were ruled out for the Week 9 game at Jacksonville on the team’s final injury report. Neither move comes as much of a surprise – Brown has not practiced the last two weeks after suffering a back injury and will miss his second consecutive game.
NFL
Buffalo News

It's Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen when Bills and Jaguars meet

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is hard on himself. He says repeatedly that he's his own worst critic. He uses himself as a measuring stick when trying to improve. He's always trying to be better than last week's Josh Allen. On Sunday, Josh Allen will once again try to get...
NFL
FanSided

Bills vs. Jaguars NFL live stream reddit for Week 9

The 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars will host the 5-2 Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Nov. 7 at 1 pm ET. One of the AFC’s best teams will face one of its worst as the Buffalo Bills head to Jacksonville for what’s expected to be another win for this dominant AFC East team.
NFL
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

956
Followers
743
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy