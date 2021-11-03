CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Adverty Wins Third Us Patent for Brainimpression™, Bringing Ad Viewability Technology to Gaming on Mobile, TV Screens and the Wider Metaverse

By MTS Staff Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdverty AB (publ) has been granted its third patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its in-game ad viewability technology BrainImpression™; a ground-breaking method for determining ad viewability and impressions within complex gaming environments. The multi-patented invention is one of the core functionalities of Adverty’s leading in-game advertising...

xda-developers

Microsoft Mesh is bringing the metaverse to Teams

Microsoft’s Ignite conference for business partners kicks off today, and with it come tons of announcements across the company’s portfolio. One of the big announcements is that Microsoft Mesh, the company’s mixed reality platform, is coming to Microsoft Teams to enhance the remote collaboration experience. This will allow coworkers to...
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

From mobile to the metaverse

Happy Halloween! Here's your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from the Facebook Papers to the metaverse to Gen Z's workplace takeover. The best of Protocol. It's Frances Haugen's world. We're all just living in it, by Issie Lapowsky. The story...
INTERNET
EurekAlert

Unlocking the technology to produce unbreakable screens

Liquid-phase sintering of lead halide perovskites and metal-organic framework glasses. Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Ready Games Launches ICON: Avatar Fashion Metaverse With Epik as Its Exclusive NFT Technology Provider

Epik’s Blockchain Infrastructure for NFT Interoperability Will Launch Across All Ready Games Network’s Titles. , a leading platform powering the social economy for virtual goods in games, announced a new partnership with Epik, the leading global licensing agency immersing major brands into AAA games. Epik has been selected to be the exclusive NFT technology provider for the Ready Games Network (RGN), a hyper-casual social gaming platform with more than one million users.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Advertising#Metaverse#Advertising Industry#Adverty#Headworn#Ar
mediapost.com

Netflix Launches 5 Ad-Free Mobile Games

Netflix has launched its first batch of video-game content -- five mobile games -- making good on a promise made in early July. On Tuesday, the subscription VOD platform kicked off the five mobile games on the Android platform -- some connected to its existing original TV series content. This...
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Samsung Mobile’s game partner launches a play-to-earn platform combining metaverse and esports

Samsung Mobile’s long-term game partner, Emoji Games, launches Pocket Arena, the mobile-first Play-to-Earn nonfungible token (NFT) games portal and platform that converges esports and metaverse. This Swiss-based mobile game company sold over 1.5 billion games in 55 countries as Samsung Mobile’s Try-n-Play sole game pre-install provider, having been in the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot is collaborating with PUBG Mobile, bringing League of Legends and Arcane elements to the mobile game in Version 1.7

PUBG Mobile is partnering with Riot Games for the release of its new League of Legends animated series, Arcane. As a part of this collaboration, characters, items, and locations from Arcane will be introduced to the mobile battle royale game. These will be added as a part of Version 1.7, which will be released in mid-November.
PREMIER LEAGUE
TechCrunch

AudioMob, which serves audio ads inside mobile games, raises a $14M Series A

It’s now raised a $14 million Series A round led by Makers Fund and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Also participating are the Sequoia Scout Program and Google. Total investment to date is now at $16 million. The company plans to continue its experimental audio technology, file patents in more countries and...
TECHNOLOGY
