CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

NFTs Are Mysteriously Disappearing, Here's How

By Rupendra Brahambhatt
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANwZt_0cl971ti00

Non-fungible tokens have become a great source of earnings for many crypto investors around the globe. NFTs worth millions of dollars are being traded in online marketplaces like OpenSea and SuperRare every month.

Cryptocurrency experts explain that NFTs are maintained on a decentralized Ethereum blockchain ledger in the form of unique digital codes, so they can not be replicated or altered within the blockchain. Surprisingly, this fact has led many purchasers of NFTs to believe that the NFTs stored in their digital wallets are safe forever, but this may not be entirely true.

In September 2021, property developer Tom Kuennen claimed that an NFT that he had purchased for $500 through the OpenSea marketplace, had gone missing from his wallet, along with the purchase history. Likewise, the $11 million-dollar NFT album sold by popular American DJ 3LAU in March through NiftyGateway went missing. Although a copy of it existed on NiftyGateway, the actual NFT asset is no longer discoverable online. It exists only on a centralized provider, and if that business were to go bust, the album would disappear entirely.

On top of this, in September of this year, a bug in the OpenSea token market caused the destruction and sudden disappearance of 42 NFTs, worth at least $100,000.

So why some NFTs are disappearing?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLze4_0cl971ti00
Source: Tara Winstead/pexels

Before understanding how NFTs get lost you must understand how NFTs work. A non-fungible token can be anything ranging from jpeg images to digital artworks and short videos, and their value depends on the interest that people have in them. When a person buys an NFT, they are not getting anything an actual image, or even the rights to an image, but rather a digital code that points to a piece of media located somewhere on the internet.

The digital artworks themselves are not located or registered on the blockchain. Rather, when an NFT artwork is purchased, the buyer gets a cryptographic signature, or certificate, that points to an image hosted elsewhere. The actual item could be located anywhere on the internet, and the NFT effectively serves as a digital pass for that internet address where the media file (image, video, etc.) is stored.

Of course, the buyer also hopes that the NFT they are purchasing has some value, that there are other people out there who will pay for that cryptographic signature. In this way, the value of the NFT may rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avpwB_0cl971ti00
Source: Jievani/pexels

NFT markets like OpenSea, Rarible, Foundation, Nifty Gateway, and many others also do not store the images themselves, they only display the media file linked with the code on the blockchain, therefore, they are just platforms for the display and trading of NFTs.

Ed Clements, a community manager for OpenSea explained how this works in an interview in Vice, saying that, "I use the analogy of OpenSea and similar platforms acting like windows into a gallery where your NFT is hanging,” he said. “The platform can close the window whenever they want, but the NFT still exists and it is up to each platform to decide whether or not they want to close their window.”

In case the media file for which you bought an NFT is deleted from the actual source or the URL to that source gets changed or broken, you may not be able to access your NFT. According to experts, this could also be the reason why some investors have been facing the “404, file not found error” while they look for their NFTs in their digital wallets.

In addition to being suppressed by a marketplace, an NFT can also be removed at source, if they violate the platform's terms of service, such as for copyright infringement. In this case, it would not display no matter where you looked for it. NFTs may also disappear if they are issued in an unreadable standard.

On top of this, if an exchange that sells NFTs shuts down, its files will disappear along with the company, and its bye-bye NFT.

Is there a solution?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079ijA_0cl971ti00
Source:  Emily Morter/Unsplash

Some tech enthusiasts believe that the distributed data sharing network IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) can solve the problem of NFT media storage. They suggest that through IPFS multiple users are able to host the same content, so the risk of losing NFTs in such a decentralized system is lessened. Instead of pointing to one location or file, IFPS points to a number of different copies of that artwork around the world.

Popular digital creators including Beeple who recently sold an NFT artwork for $69.3 million have already started to mint their NFTs via IPFS. However, tech experts argue that since IPFS is a content-addressing system, it does not ensure the permanent storage of user data. There is no guarantee a file can’t go missing on IPFS.

UK-based software engineer Jonty Wareing recently tweeted that, “IPFS only serves files as long as a node in the IPFS network intentionally keeps hosting it," adding in a follow-up, "Which means when the startup who sold you the NFT goes bust, the files will probably vanish from IPFS, too.”

Check My NFT, an open-source NFT tracking service has recently reported that NFTs have been found to have failed to load multiple times even on IPFS. This can also happen in case you uploaded some NFT media files and no one in the IPFS network finds them interesting enough to host. In such a scenario, your files will not be replicated on the network and they can go missing at any time.

In order to overcome these issues, some companies have introduced paid services that allow IPFS users to pin and keep their NFTs always available on the internet. Sam Williams, CEO of Arweave (a blockchain-based data storage company) claims that the paid hosting services for IPFS create a secure and sustainable system where users can put large amounts of data into a blockchain and have it replicated, essentially indefinitely.

However, despite such impressive claims, it is yet to see how IPFS and other NFT-related decentralized services prove to be effective against the storage-related issues that NFT users encounter.

Impact on NFT market

The disappearance of NFTs is a serious problem but the number of such cases is almost negligible in comparison to the number of NFT investors around the globe. So far, the bulk of NFT sales remain unaffected by any such issues. In fact, NFT sales continue to rise in a bubble-like fashion, reaching an all-time high figure of $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Many crypto users believe that because the NFT market has just started to expand, it is likely to witness some glitches or problems, such as the sudden disappearance of some NFTs. However, with time, people will expect an improvement in the security features of the NFT blockchain.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
decrypt.co

Beginner’s Guide to NFTs: How To Mint a Non-Fungible Token on Ethereum

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are blockchain-based tokens that prove ownership and provenance of digital items such as images, video files and even physical assets. They’ve shot to prominence in the last year, with multi-million dollar sales of NFT artwork grabbing headlines, while Twitter has been overrun by NFT avatars like Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks and Pudgy Penguins. Even big brands and celebrities have jumped on the NFT bandwagon—but how do you go about creating a non-fungible token?
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Data Storage#Tech#Superrare#Nft#American#Niftygateway
Reader's Digest

Here’s How to Find Lost AirPods

It finally happened: You lost your Apple AirPods. You bought a special case for them and everything, but now the diminutive earbuds, along with that very cool case, are gone. It’s disheartening to be sure, especially for two small pieces of plastic smaller than your thumb yet more expensive than your average electronic. But luckily, as a tech editor, I’ve discovered how to find lost AirPods.
ELECTRONICS
MarketRealist

What If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin Now? Long-Term Outlook

After being called a fad and a bubble, it seems like cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Cryptos had a blockbuster year in 2020 and 2021 is turning out to be good, despite the volatilities. Bitcoin quadrupled in 2020 and has returned more than 120 percent YTD. Recently, Bitcoin made a fresh record high. Due to its continuing gains, what would happen if a person invested $100 in Bitcoin today? How much could that be worth in a few years?
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
The Motley Fool

Is Shiba Inu a Smart Cryptocurrency to Buy Now?

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based token. The mysterious Ryoshi introduced Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) in August 2020. As the mascot implies, this canine-themed cryptocurrency was design to rival Dogecoin, and so far it's made incredible progress. Over the past year, Shiba Inu has skyrocketed 70,500,000% in value, a pace that would have made you a billionaire if you'd invested $1,200 last November.
MARKETS
u.today

Robinhood's Head of Crypto Operations Praises Shiba Inu Community

Christine Brown, chief operating officer at Robinhood Crypto, shared some words of praise for the Shiba Inu community when asked whether the leading online trading app intended to list the meme coin during a recent crypto event:. When SHIB? One of my favorite things is seeing the community around these...
MARKETS
success.com

Working Remotely? Here’s How to Do It Right

It’s not news that the COVID-19 pandemic turned the working world on its head. But even before that, the rise of digital nomads and fully remote companies continued. But it doesn’t come without its drawbacks. Some employees report feelings of isolation and uncertainty in their careers, such as the following:
JOBS
Business Insider

Feedback fatigue is real. Here's how to cope.

This story requires our BI Prime membership. To read the full article, simply click here to claim your deal and get access to all exclusive Business Insider PRIME content. S&P500 Stocks: ALL 0-9 a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Elon Musk-Themed Crypto Is Up 1,000% Over The Past 24 Hours

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached a fresh all-time high in Tuesday's session with several altcoins joining the party as well. An under-the-radar crypto, meanwhile, is quietly making waves and has outperformed its more illustrious peers. Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) has gained about 1,000% over the past 24 hours to earn the distinction...
STOCKS
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy