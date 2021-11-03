CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Netflix festive family film A Boy Called Christmas gets a new trailer

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released a new poster and trailer for the festive family adventure film A Boy Called Christmas. Based on Matt Haig’s book of the same name, the film is directed...

www.flickeringmyth.com

koxe.com

Watch the new trailer for ‘Tiger King 2’ set to debut on Netflix this November

The official trailer for Tiger King 2 has just been released. A synopsis from Netflix reads- “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with “Tiger King 2” as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix releases new trailer for Korean horror series Hellbound

Netflix has released another trailer and two posters for Hellbound, the Korean supernatural horror series from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho which follows a group of people who become suspicious of and go up against the religious group The New Truth when otherwordly beings begin to appear out of nowhere to condemn individuals to hell in the middle of Seoul; take a look here…
ENTERTAINMENT
GeekTyrant

Mel Gibson to Star in Family Fantasy Adventure Film BOYS OF SUMMER

“The story follows a local boy, who after his best friend is mysteriously taken, begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the children of Martha’s Vineyard. After seeking the help of an aging detective (Gibson), they soon discover they’re on the path of a witch who has recently retired to their island.”
MOVIES
WKYC

Netflix drops new trailer for 'Stranger Things' season 4

LOS ANGELES — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previously published, unrelated story. It's almost time to return to Hawkins, Indiana, "Stranger Things" fans. In honor of November 6, unofficially called "Stranger Things Day" by fans because it marks the day the show's main character...
TV SERIES
Person
Stephen Merchant
Person
Matt Haig
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Jim Broadbent
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Michiel Huisman
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Gil Kenan
Person
Sally Hawkins
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
thecheyennepost.com

A Boy Called Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS, on Netflix Nov. 24 in select territories.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Festive slasher horror-comedy Puppet Killer gets a trailer and poster

Ahead of its digital release later this month, a trailer, poster and images have arrived online for director Lisa Ovies’ festive slasher horror-comedy Puppet Killer which follows Jamie as he invites his friends to his family’s cabin for the holidays where they are terrorised by what Jamie believes to be his murderous childhood fuzzy pink puppet Simon; check them out here…
MOVIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The Unforgivable: The trailer for Sandra Bullock's new Netflix movie is gripping as hell

Everyone is talking about The Unforgivable, Netflix's forthcoming thriller starring Sandra Bullock. It has come just in time as well, since you've finished binge-watching Squid Game and the next series of Bridgerton isn't set for release until 2022. Suddenly, your Netflix home screen is looking a little uninspiring. But don't fear, there's a new thriller to look forward to on the streaming platform - and something tells us The Unforgivable, starring Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, is going to be the next thing we're all talking about.
MOVIES
#Family Film
Eurogamer.net

Netflix's live-action Witcher series gets new three-minute Season 2 trailer

The long-awaited second season of Netflix's live-action Witcher series finally arrives on 17th December and the streaming service has served up a fresh tease of its various narrative threads, whirling white wigs and all, in a brand-new trailer. A click on the video below will reward curious sorts with almost...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Tiger King 2 Trailer Gets Netflix Sued by Carole Baskin

Netflix will be heading to the courtroom courtesy of Carole Baskin. Shortly after the release of the trailer for Tiger King 2, an upcoming docuseries on Netflix that serves as a followup to last year's smash hit Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem, Baskin sued Netflix and Royal Goode Productions over her inclusion. She also filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order that would block Netflix from using any footage of the Baskins and the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Tiger King 2 or any of its marketing.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
Movies
Netflix
Collider

First 'Elves' Trailer Makes Christmas a Nightmare in Netflix Danish Show

Do you enjoy Christmas-themed, fantasy and horror series? But never thought there could be one that combined all three? Then you might be interested in keeping an eye out for the upcoming Danish-language horror-fantasy series Elves (Nisser in the original Danish) which has gotten its first official trailer today. The...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

A Castle For Christmas (2021 movie) Netflix, Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes, trailer, release date

A Castle for Christmas tells the story of Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), a famed author struggling to deal with a flop. She travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the grumpy owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly argued, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Is new Netflix film Army of Thieves worth the watch?

Brand new action flick Army of Thieves only landed on Netflix recently and has already skyrocketed to the top trending films - but is it worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying... The thriller is set a few years before Zac Synder's Army of the Dead and reveals...
MOVIES
WJAC TV

'Better Call Saul' actor shows film at Centre Film Festival

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Film lovers have had a lot to love in Centre County the past few days. The Centre Film Festival held another day of screenings Saturday. Best known for his role as Howard on the "Breaking Bad" spinoff show "Better Call Saul" — actor Patrick Fabian is flexing his indie chops.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
Floor8

Blake Lively gets into the Christmas spirit early with festive dress

Former Gossip Girl star, Blake Lively, 34- who's married to Free Guy actor Ryan Reynolds - recently announced that she's launched her own "premium drink mixer", Betty Buzz, and it seems the 34-year-old has bagged herself a partnership with British Airways. While attending a celebration of the return of U.K. flights to the United States following the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Empire State Building in New York, the actress got into the Christmas spirit by wearing a very festive dress!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flickeringmyth.com

Olaf Presents gets a new poster ahead of Disney+ Day premiere

Frozen’s loveable snowman Olaf is set to turn storyteller and put his own spin on the animated Disney classics Tangled, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Lion King this coming Thursday as Disney celebrates the anniversary of its streaming service with a big Disney+ Day content drop, and you can check out a new poster for the Olaf Presents series of shorts here…
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Promises’: First Trailer For Rome Film Festival Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first trailer for Promises, the latest feature from Amanda Sthers (Madame, Holy Lands). Starring Kelly Reilly, Pierfrancesco Favino and Jean Reno, the English-language film’s synopsis is as follows: After putting behind his difficult childhood, Alexander has finally found a balance thanks to his wife and daughter. Laura is an art dealer who is about to get married. They meet at a party and it doesn’t take more than an instant to know there’s no way out of this. Unfortunately, life has different plans for them.
MOVIES

