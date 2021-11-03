CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Things to Know About Common vs. Preferred Stock

Cover picture for the articleGenerally, when someone buys shares in a company, they’re purchasing common shares. However, companies may also choose to offer preferred stock. While both types of shares represent ownership in a company, they have fundamental differences. Here are three things you should know about common vs. preferred stock. 1. Voting...

KXLY

Why I’m Not Selling the Stocks That Have Doubled My Money

Throughout my years as an investor, I’ve had several stocks more than double my money. Sometimes, this has happened within just a few short months or within a few years. While logging into my account and seeing gains topping 100% feels pretty good (and creates a strong temptation to claim my profits), I’ve decided not to sell any of the investments that have earned such generous returns. Here’s why.
KXLY

What to Know About Bitcoin as It Approaches $70,000

This article provides information for educational purposes. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend specific investments, including stocks, securities or cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is trading near all-time highs: The cryptocurrency crossed a record $68,000 this week before dropping slightly lower. It was the latest record high...
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
MarketWatch

Affirm, SoFi stocks drop ahead of earnings

Wednesday afternoon marks an eventful period for financial-technology earnings, with Affirm Holdings Inc. , SoFi Technologies Inc. , and Marqeta Inc. due to report, and all three stocks are falling ahead of those results. Affirm shares are down nearly 13%, while SoFi shares are off more than 4%, and Marqeta shares are down more than 3%. Investors seem to have high expectations for fintech companies this reporting season, as Toast Inc. shares are getting burned despite a beat on headline metrics late Tuesday. Wednesday seems to be trending better for older-school fintech players, with shares of Mastercard Inc. up nearly 4% after the company delivered growth targets at its investor-day event that impressed at least one analyst. Shares of rival Visa Inc. [s; V] are up about 1% Wednesday.
KXLY

3 Reasons to Give Your Investments a Year-End Checkup

There are certain financial moves that may be on your radar as the end of 2021 approaches. You may, for example, be gearing up to see how much you’ve contributed to your 401(k) plan this year with the goal of maxing out while you can. Or, you may be interested in ramping up your charitable contributions to score a larger tax break when you file your 2021 return.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks steady after records to start November. U.S. stock futures were relatively flat Tuesday, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all rallied to more record closes to start November. Investors are waiting to see whether the Federal Reserve announces the start of tapering its bond purchases following its two-day meeting, which begins Tuesday. The Fed's decision could test Wall Street's bullish trend heading into the seasonably strong year-end stretch for the market. So far in 2021, as of Monday's close, the Dow was up 17.3%; the S&P 500 was up 22.8%; and the Nasdaq was up 21%.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketRealist

Wind Farm Stocks for Investors to Know About in 2021

Wind farms are generating more than energy. They're generating revenue too. That's what makes stock market investors so interested in wind farm companies. Like other ESG-oriented industries focused on environmental issues, wind farms are more startup than blue chip. For long-term growth, these publicly traded wind turbine stocks are worth watching in 2021 and beyond.
womanaroundtown.com

4 Things You Should Know about Credit

When you’re new to credit, there can be a lot of terms and habits that seem confusing to you, like collateral, compound interest, credit scores and minimum payments. What do these things mean, and why are they important? Read ahead to find out. 1. Collateral. What is collateral? Collateral is...
Kiplinger

Don't Overlook Preferred Stocks

Twenty-five bucks barely buys a beer and a burger at the best watering holes, but $25 is still a magic number in the investment markets. That's because $25 is the common par value for one share of preferred stock. Preferreds are a terrific, if underappreciated, core high-income category. If you...
SmartAsset

What Is a Pure Play Company?

Pure play stocks represent publicly traded companies that focus on a single line of business. While other companies may diversify their business operations, pure play companies focus on selling a single product or service. So what does this mean when … Continue reading → The post What Is a Pure Play Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
