Stocks

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for Aon Plc

investing.com
 8 days ago

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Aon (NYSE:AON) Plc on Tuesday, setting a price target of $320, which is approximately 5.03% above the present share price of $304.68. expects Aon Plc to post earnings per...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Disney, Beyond Meat, Bumble Fall Premarket; Affirm Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, November 11th. Please refresh for updates. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock fell 5.6% after the entertainment and media giant reported the smallest rise in Disney+ subscriptions since it launched the streaming video service, as well as disappointing quarterly profits from its theme park decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 1.37% to $225.82 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $271.67 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
investing.com

Even After 50%+ Gains This Year, 3 Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation

After plummeting in March of last year, stocks have been on a tear. Even this year, many companies are seeing their shares soar. But how much longer can stocks keep going? Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) are three stocks with huge returns this year that are expected to continue their momentum.Many stocks have experienced impressive gains this year as we continue to recover from the height of the pandemic. In fact, a lot of companies have year-to-date performances that we’re not accustomed to seeing. This has been a blessing for investors holding these stocks, but it has also been a curse for investors looking for the next big winners.
STOCKS
investing.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Hold Rating for AGNC Investment

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Ryan Carr maintained a Hold rating on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) on Friday, setting a price target of $16.5, which is approximately 3.00% above the present share price of $16.02. Carr expects AGNC Investment to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Morgan Stanley Stick#Ms#Hold#Aon Rrb#Tipranks#Moderate#Data#Analytic Services
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
investing.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Hold Rating for Apollo Global Management LLC

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Gerald O'Hara maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) LLC on Wednesday, setting a price target of $80, which is approximately 8.11% above the present share price of $74. O'Hara expects Apollo Global Management LLC to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the...
MARKETS
investing.com

Some Index Charts Turn Neutral From Bullish

The major equity indexes closed lower Wednesday with negative internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as NYSE volumes rose and NASDAQ volumes dipped from the prior session. Most closed at or near their lows of the day as no late session buying was presented. The charts saw five of the...
STOCKS
investing.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Hold Rating for People's United Financial

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Hold rating on People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) on Sunday, setting a price target of $20, which is approximately 10.62% above the present share price of $18.08. Usdin expects People's United Financial to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the fourth quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

SoFi Surges as Robust Member Additions Bring New Guidance

Investing.com – SoFi Technologies stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) climbed more than 16% in Thursday’s premarket trading as the company raised its annual guidance after recording its second-best quarter for member growth. The fintech platform now expects its annual adjusted revenue to top $1 billion, up from its previous guidance of $980 million....
STOCKS
investing.com

Paysafe Stock Plunges After Cutting Full-Year Guidance

Investing.com — Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) shares fell 40% on Thursday after the company cut 2021 revenue guidance. The company, which is backed by Blackstone and CVC Capital, cut full-year 2021 revenue guidance to between $1.47 billion and $1.48 billion, compared to the previous range of $1.53 billion and $1.55 billion. Consensus estimates expected $1.54 billion. Paysafe also cut gross profit and adjusted earnings guidance for 2021.
STOCKS
investing.com

Compugen Stock Jumps After Bristol Myers Squibb Invests $20M

Investing.com — Clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) has seen its shares jump over 12% after it announced an expanded collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) alongside a $20 million equity investment. "Bristol Myers Squibb's strategic investment in Compugen strengthens our relationship and the goal of both companies to take...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500

Consumers' increased use of mobile data is a huge plus for Crown Castle. STORE Capital owns a diversified portfolio of service-oriented and manufacturing tenants. Prudential is a leading asset manager and insurer benefitting from steadily rising equity markets. A great thing about being an investor in the current era is...
STOCKS
investing.com

AstraZeneca Earnings, Job Openings, Sentiment: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks reversed the tech slide, but Disney’s disappointing earnings weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday. Though investors were still digesting the news about inflation running at a pace not seen in 31 years, there was positive sentiment enough to lift the tech sector. The Philadelphia...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.37%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were mixed at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials , Oil & Gas and Technology sectors propelled shares higher while losses in the Utilities , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial...
STOCKS
investing.com

Luminar Stock Climbs After Q3 Earnings

Investing.com — Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR ) shares rose 2.3% after announcing third quarter results that largely met expectations. The company announced a loss per share of 10 cents on revenue of $8 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated a loss of 10 cents a share on revenue of $8.9 million.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Higher After Nasdaq Rebounds From Tech Sell-Off

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures gained in early APAC trades on Friday, with major benchmark indices rebounding from a 2-day sell-off as Wednesday’s 31-year high inflation reading suggested the current spike in prices will take longer to cool amid snarled global supply chains. During Thursday’s regular session, the Dow Jones...
STOCKS

