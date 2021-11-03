Beasley: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Proterra delivered strong revenue growth and a surprise profit in Q3. It sees the $1.2 infrastructure bill as a strong growth catalyst. Electric vehicle (EV) stock Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) zoomed higher on Thursday morning, surging 17.8% as of 1:30 p.m. EST as the market reacted to a surprise profit from the commercial EV powertrain company and a big contract it just won.

MARKETS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO