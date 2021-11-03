India’s regulator approves shelf-life extension for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator expects to decide in about two months on whether to allow the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six to 11 years, it said on Wednesday, after the U.S. drugmaker sought approval. “The current timeline for evaluation foresees an opinion in...
(Reuters) – General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Wednesday she does not expect workers would quit if the No.1 U.S. automaker mandates COVID-19 vaccinations. “We have a great workforce. I don’t see it as a walking off the job situation at all,” Barra said, speaking at...
During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Financial technology (fintech) funding in Southeast Asia jumped more than three times in the first nine months of this year compared with full-year 2020, reaching a record $3.5 billion, a report showed on Wednesday. The rebound was driven by 167 deals including 13 mega rounds, which accounted...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s central bank said on Wednesday that more than 400 variable capital companies (VCCs) have been set up or re-domiciled in the city-state in less than two years since the new corporate structure was launched to cement its position as a financial hub. The framework gives fund...
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The regional trade grouping APEC has taken steps to wane the region’s industries off fossil fuel subsidies, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an opening address at the APEC CEO Summit on Thursday. Ardern also said APEC leaders have rejected protectionism amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies.
Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace.
These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
China's satellite might have a companion. The U.S. Space Force has detected a mysterious object orbiting in parallel with China's new Shijian-21 spacecraft, according to an initial report from SpaceNews. And, since it might be moving under its own power, we're still not clear on what it is. But we...
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
Moderna defended the use of its Covid vaccine, saying the protection it offers against severe disease, hospitalization and death outweighs the risk of myocarditis. Reported cases of the rare heart inflammation in men under 30 are relatively higher after Moderna's vaccine compared with Pfizer's, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton.
Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) – President Joe Biden faces growing pressure even from fellow Democrats to address rising gasoline prices with measures such as a ban on oil exports, a move that could upend global markets, discourage shale drilling and end up not helping American drivers that much. It was only six...
Plans to offshore production of Nestlé’s Fruit Pastilles, putting up to 500 jobs at risk, have been criticised by members workers union Unite and the GMB. Production of the sweet treats will be moved from Nestlé’s site in Fawdon, near Newcastle to the Czech Republic, with the factory pegged to close by the end of 2023, according to Unite.
Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
Two German companies were exposed by German broadcaster ARD, and the Daily Welt am Sonntag to be supplying Chinese warship components were rapped by the UK. Their business was called illegal, and they should not make these components for Beijing's naval ships. Relations between China and Brussels are not perfect,...
Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 1.37% to $225.82 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $271.67 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
