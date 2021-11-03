12 displaced after fire destroys Providence triple-decker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Twelve people have been forced from their homes after a fire broke out in Providence early Wednesday morning, according to Deputy Assistant Chief Stephen Houle.

Firefighters were called to a triple-decker on Douglas Avenue near Virginia Lane around 6:30 a.m.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the third floor and the roof of the home.

A second alarm was called because of the proximity of the fire to the neighboring homes, according to Houle.

The flames were quickly extinguished but Houle says all three floors are unhabitable.

The American Red Cross has been called to help assist ten adults and two children. No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

