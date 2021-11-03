CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFRS Foundation's Liikanen expects first climate standard next year

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Chair of the IFRS Foundation, Erkki Liikanen, said on Wednesday he expected the first set of climate standards from the International Sustainability Standards Board, ISSB, to come in the second half of next year.

“My expectation is the second part of next year, will be the year when we will have (the) first climate standard in the market, the third quarter or fourth quarter,” he told the United Nations COP26 climate summit.

