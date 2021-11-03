CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Chase ends in deadly crash on Beaver Dam and Wire Roads in Aiken County

By Dawn Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 8 days ago

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – An early morning police chase in Aiken County leaves one person dead.

According to the dispatch, the call came in about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning as an accident with serious injuries.

According to a Sheriff’s office spokesperson, 26-year-old David L. Williams ran a stop sign then took off.

Deputies chased Williams until he lost control and crashed his car into a tree on Beaver Dam Road near Vintage Vale and Wire Roads.

Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to get Williams out of the vehicle.

He was air lifted to the AU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:27 a.m.

His body has been sent to Newberry for an autopsy.

