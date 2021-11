Counsellor Sandra Hilton reflects on the power of naming things – how words can help us build or minimise intimacy, exert control, and manage difficult feelings. In the fairytale Rumpelstiltskin, the queen has to guess the name of the little man who comes to her in order to save the life of her newborn child, whom she has promised to him in return for helping her spin straw into gold. For days, she tries to discover his name and is almost at a loss until her messenger overhears the man singing his name to himself one evening.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO