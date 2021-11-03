CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iStock and Mind Share Partners Launch New Visual Guidelines To Elevate Conversations and Stories Around Workplace Mental Health

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo download the full guidelines, visit https://www.mindsharepartners.org/visual-guidelines-for-mental-health-at-work. According to Mind Share Partners, 76% of full-time U.S. employees reported experiencing at least one symptom of a mental health condition in the past year—up from 59% in 2019. Further, iStock's Visual GPS research revealed that 91% of Americans think it's just as important...

markets.businessinsider.com

