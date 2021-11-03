iStock and Mind Share Partners Launch New Visual Guidelines To Elevate Conversations and Stories Around Workplace Mental Health

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org. Colorado launched a program Wednesday to offer three free mental health sessions to children. Anyone between 12 and 18 can go to the I Matter state website to take a short survey to assess their needs. If the results show they need help, the site will connect them to a provider for a 45-minute appointment in the next two weeks. One of the early questions asks if the young person is in crisis and directs those who answer yes to a crisis line and a more rapid response.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO