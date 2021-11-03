CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Exelon Corp Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year. The company's bottom line came in at $1.20 billion,...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.77%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inline#Exelon Corp Q3#Thomson Reuters
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Business Insider

Southwestern Energy Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):. -Earnings: -$1.86 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.59 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.36 in Q3 vs. -$1.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $188 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.21 per share -Revenue: $1.60 billion in Q3 vs. $0.53 billion in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Cross Country Healthcare Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN):. -Earnings: $23.4 million in Q3 vs. -$1.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.62 in Q3 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.34 per share -Revenue: $374.9 million in Q3 vs. $194.0 million in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD):. -Earnings: $28.3 million in Q3 vs. -$9.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.38 in Q3 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company reported adjusted earnings of $42.2 million or $0.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.32 per share -Revenue: $1.27 billion in Q3 vs. $1.19 billion in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

American Financial Group Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $219 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $119.54 million, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $74.05 million, or $2.78 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy