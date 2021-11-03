CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ODP Corporation Announces Gain In Q3 Profit

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - The ODP Corporation (ODP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year. The company's...

MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
MarketWatch

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
Disney returns to profit in 4Q, but streaming gains slow

The Walt Disney Co. returned to a quarterly profit as it once again got a bump from reopened parks but subscriber gains to its Disney+ streaming service slowed. Disney’s financial results on Wednesday came short of analyst predictions, and its shares dropped in aftermarket trading. The company based in Burbank, California, ended its fiscal year with 118.1 million Disney+ subscribers, up 60% from the previous year but but only 2 million higher than the previous quarter and less than analysts’ forecast of 126.2 million. Disney says its streaming business is its top priority as cord-cutting reduces the viewing universe for traditional TV networks.
The Motley Fool

Why EV Stock Proterra Jumped 18% Today

Proterra delivered strong revenue growth and a surprise profit in Q3. It sees the $1.2 infrastructure bill as a strong growth catalyst. Electric vehicle (EV) stock Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) zoomed higher on Thursday morning, surging 17.8% as of 1:30 p.m. EST as the market reacted to a surprise profit from the commercial EV powertrain company and a big contract it just won.
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
MarketWatch

RingCentral stock rallies 20% after Q3 results top Wall Street views

RingCentral Inc. shares rallied 20% in the extended session Tuesday after the cloud-based communications company reported adjusted third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations, calling the results "outstanding," and raised guidance for the year. RingCentral said it lost $147 million, or $1.60 a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 36 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $415 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected RingCentral to report adjusted EPS of 33 cents a share on sales of $393 million. RingCentral raised its 2021 revenue guidance to a range between $1.580 billion and $1.581 billion, which would represent annual growth between 33% and 34%. That's up from a prior range of revenue between $1.539 billion and $1.545 billion. RingCentral also announced that Chief Financial Officer Mitesh Dhruv will be stepping down, remaining as CFO through the end of the year. The company will consider internal and external candidates to replace Dhruv, it said.
MarketWatch

Aurora Cannabis shares fall on revenue miss

Aurora Cannabis Inc. fell 3.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the cannabis company fell short of revenue estimates. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter reiterated a sell rating on the stock and said initial signs of stabilization are taking hold at the Canadian cannabis company, but not at a pace to sustain its current valuation. Its revenue benefitted from bulk sales to Israel. "Results suggest some signs of success in the transition to focusing on premium brands including outperformance from San Rafael and Whistler with Quebec shipment growth yielding stable consumer sales," Carter said in a research note. "Cost...
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
Entrepreneur

Will Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company...
