Humana Slashes FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) slashed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year...

markets.businessinsider.com

