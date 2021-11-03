CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Italy Jobless Rate Falls In September

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Italy's jobless rate fell marginally in September, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday....

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
hot967.fm

Initial Jobless Claims Fall Slightly

(Washington, DC) — Initial jobless claims are falling slightly. The Labor Department says 267-thousand Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. That’s a drop of four-thousand from the previous week’s revised number. Last week’s number is the lowest since the pandemic began in mid-March of last year. Initial claims for...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

U.S. consumer prices surge; weekly jobless claims fall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in October as the cost of gasoline and food surged, leading to the biggest annual gain since 1990, further signs that inflation could remain uncomfortably high well into next year amid snarled global supply chains. The consumer price index rose...
BUSINESS
FOX59

US jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 267,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low 267,000 last week as the job market recovers from last year’s sharp coronavirus downturn. Jobless claims fell by 4,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly ups and downs, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at highest since June

Gold futures climbed for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, settling at their highest since June after U.S. data revealed that the pace of inflation over the past year reached 6.2% in October, the highest rate since November 1990. "We believe that there is a considerable risk that higher inflation may persist as a by-product of knock-on effects from the monetary and fiscal policies put in place as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council. "This, in turn, should support investment demand for gold as [an] inflation hedge." December gold rose $17.50, or 1%, to settle at $1,848.30 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since June 16, according to FactSet data.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Istat
Overton County News

State unemployment falls to 4.4% in September

New data from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) shows Tennessee’s economy continued to rebound in September as unemployment dropped for the fourth consecutive month. The seasonally adjusted figure for the month is set at 4.4%, inching even closer to pre-pandemic levels. September’s rate is 0.2 of a...
ECONOMY
OCRegister

California jobless claims edge higher, US numbers fall

Unemployment claims climbed higher in California last week, the government reported Thursday, Nov. 4. California workers filed 62,266 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week that ended on Oct. 30, which was up about 2,500 from claims filed for the week ending Oct. 23, the U.S. Labor Department reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New jobless claims fall again, inch closer to pre-pandemic level

The number of Americans newly seeking jobless benefits dropped again last week, inching closer to pre-pandemic levels amid the historically tight labor market, the feds said Thursday. As of last week, initial filings for unemployment benefits, seen as a proxy for layoffs, fell to 269,000, down 14,000 from the prior...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Unemployment
US News and World Report

Jobless Claims Continue to Fall in October

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment fell to a pandemic-era low of 269,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. The number beat expectations of 275,000 and remains below the 300,000 mark that suggests the recovery in the labor market continues as the delta variant of the coronavirus wanes.
ECONOMY
millington-news.com

State’s Jobless Rates Drops Fourth Straight Month

Perry County had the highest unemployment rate for the month at 8.4%, which was a 1.9 percentage point increase from its August rate of 6.5%. Maury County had the state’s second-highest rate in September. Unemployment in the county grew by 1.5 percentage points to 6.1%. Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate dropped...
PERRY COUNTY, TN
Business Insider

Eurozone Unemployment Rate Drops In September

(RTTNews) - The euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in September, Eurostat reported Wednesday. The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 7.4 percent in September from 7.5 percent in August. The rate came in line with economists' expectations. The number of unemployed decreased 255,000 from the previous month to...
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Fall in Spanish jobless figures slows to a near halt in October

MADRID (Reuters) -An eight-month decline in Spanish jobless figures slowed almost to a halt in October, official data showed on Wednesday, as the galvanising effect of eased COVID-19 restrictions began to wear off. Just 734 fewer people registered as searching for work than in the previous month, a decline of...
AGRICULTURE
aba.com

Construction Spending Falls in September

Construction spending was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,573.6 billion in September, 0.5% below the revised August estimate of $1,582.0 billion. September’s figure is 7.8% above the September 2020 estimate of $1,459.3 billion. Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,229.9 billion, 0.5%...
CONSTRUCTION
Sun Chronicle

Jobless rate in Attleboro area reflects turbulent labor market

Unemployment rates in area communities bounced up and down — or remained stubbornly stable — last month, reflecting the volatility of the labor market. Of the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, eight showed a decline in the jobless rate in September, according to figures released by the state this week, although in some cases only by a 10th of percentage point. Foxboro and Norfolk showed slight increases.
ATTLEBORO, MA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands jobless rate is 4.7%, lowest in 19 months

The Redlands unemployment rate dropped to its lowest point in 19 months in September to 4.7%, according to the latest report from the California Employment Development Department (EDD). The city’s rate was 3.1% in February 2020 and 3.4% in March 2020 — a rate considered full employment by some economists...
REDLANDS, CA
WRDW-TV

Augusta sees all-time low jobless rate of 2.8%, figures show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 2.8 percent, down seven-tenths of a percent over the month, Georgia’s labor commissioner said Thursday. A year ago, the rate was 5.2 percent. “We are seeing all-time low unemployment rates throughout the state of Georgia reflecting an economy...
AUGUSTA, GA
Union Democrat

Mother Lode jobless rates near pre-pandemic levels

Unemployment rates in the Mother Lode for last month were nearly back to where they were just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States, according to new data released last week by the California Employment Development Division. Tuolumne County’s preliminary jobless rate in September declined a full...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Labor Dept: lowest-ever jobless rate in Athens

The state Labor Department says the four-county Athens metro—Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Madison counties—recorded its lowest-ever unemployment rate in September, when the jobless level checked in at 2.1 percent, down from 2.8 percent in August. “We are seeing all-time low unemployment rates throughout the state of Georgia reflecting an economy...
ATHENS, GA
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy